YFFC offering plethora of assistance for youth

Editor's note: Each week, the Columbus Telegram will be profiling a local service organization to highlight what each group does for the community.

Youth and Families for Christ Executive Director Katie Loseke said ever since joining the organization 17 years ago, she’s seen numerous students grow through the nonprofit’s programs.

Loseke said she sees those teens as her own kids.

“We have had a lot of kids come through our building,” Loseke said. “It’s amazing the relationships that you build and they’re still there. I’ve been invited to weddings, baptisms of their kids. … They continue to come back even when life gets tough. Some of them don’t have family support or people in their life who are positive influences. Even though they may have graduated or aged out of our programs, they’re always welcomed back.”

YFFC is a nonprofit, nondenominational organization that helps teens and families in the community. Located at 2809 13th St. in Columbus, the nonprofit assists area middle and high school students, as well as teen parents and their kids.

“The kids – no matter their circumstance – we want to help them to have a positive change and set goals for their future,” Loseke said.

YFFC offers numerous programs. The organization has a free drop-in program where students can visit the facility and play pool and foosball or enjoy a snack and spend time with staff and volunteers, Loseke added.

“They have a safe place to hang out with adults who are willing to sit and listen,” she said.

Additionally, YFFC has its club program where students – depending on the day of the week – meet, play games, eat food and partake in a learning activity, Loseke said.

“What’s important and pertinent to them is what we want to talk about,” she said. “We want to show them how they can be a light in this world and how they can keep the darkness of this world away from affecting them.”

The nonprofit also has over 20 small group programs. The groups meet either during their school’s lunch hour, homeroom, after school or at night. During that time, students talk and help themselves be accountable, Loseke said.

Loseke has her own small group which meets every Friday. Even though school wasn’t in session this past Friday, her teenagers wanted to meet. During that time, they made breakfast food ranging from pancakes and hash browns to eggs and sausage. Cooking classes are also a popular program, Loseke added.

One student who enjoys such occasions was Columbus High School senior Madison Berger. She said YFFC staff, volunteers and Loseke have provided a welcoming environment.

“It’s so much fun,” said Berger, who has been with YFFC since the sixth grade. “Katie provides so much for every single kid.”

Berger also said Loseke has played an important role in her life, helping her have a stronger relationship with God as she got older.

“Katie is such a loving person,” Berger said. “… Katie is probably one of the nicest people who I've ever met. She is so nice and a really trustworthy person. You can go and talk to her about anything. She’s so understanding about it.”

Meanwhile, the nonprofit also has a youth juvenile services program. Loseke said the program is for teens who are already in crisis. YFFC has an alternative school in which the students go to the nonprofit and work on their homework if they are suspended from school, she added.

“When they go back to school, they’re caught up and hopefully they don’t get in trouble again,” she said.

Additionally, YFFC has long-term services for students who have been expelled from school, Loseke said.

Teenagers – who may have family battling cancer or anxiety issues regarding the classroom setting – also have an outlet at the nonprofit, Loseke said. Students can go to YFFC and experience emotional moments without having their classmates watch them, she added.

“They can have a place to talk to somebody,” Loseke said.

The nonprofit has a stress and management course, Loseke added. YFFC also provides preventative classes about drugs, alcohol and vaping.

YFFC Juvenile Services Director Corenna Iverson said the organization wants parents to know that they offer a safe, nurturing environment when teens are at YFFC. She added she’s thankful to help the teens.

“It’s been very inspiring to be able to work with the community the way that we have,” Iverson said. “We are a resource to assist teens and parents to stay on track with school, giving them a separate environment that may be flexible for challenging the child, whether it is behavioral or other issues where the classroom setting is not optimal.”

Loseke said if people invest in a youth’s life, they will witness amazing growth.

“You can see that light in their eyes. You can see that they know that they are important and people care about them and they are loved,” Loseke said. “We really want to show every kid that they are loved even if they don’t feel like that at home.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

