Teens at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC) will be taking charge at the Columbus nonprofit’s celebration banquet this weekend.

The annual banquet is a chance for community members to learn about what’s happening at the organization and hear directly from the kids involved at YFFC. The evening includes a meal, as well as recognition of the volunteer of the year and the giving of a senior scholarship.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at YFFC’s facility, 2809 13th St. Tickets are free and can be reserved at 402-564-3700.

YFFC Executive Director Katie Loseke said she would typically lead the banquet but this Sunday, that responsibility will be up to the group’s kids.

“The kids are going to be here introducing our board and our staff, recognizing our volunteers,” Loseke said. “The student leaders are going to be sharing a paragraph each about why they liked a particular program that they’re involved in, or how YFFC has helped come alongside them in their lives, and why they continue to be a part of it.”

Loseke said the idea came from her wanting the teens to take on bigger leadership roles. YFFC already does some of that with its student leader program, but having a kid-led banquet will take those efforts to the next level.

“I want them to be confident in who they are and who they are becoming,” Loseke said. “I want them to feel that we trust them with what they can say and with what they’re thinking and about sharing that with others in the community.”

That is in line with the theme of this year’s banquet, “Build a Boat,” which Loseke said is kind of based on a Colton Dixon song.

“It’s just about stepping out in faith to be willing to do things that are uncomfortable for the betterment of others,” Loseke said. “We thought ‘what better way to do that than at our banquet and like completely step out in faith and let the kids run it?’”

The teens have invited people to the event and have written their paragraphs that they’ll share.

“The kids are embracing that and are excited about having a voice and sharing their view of what YFFC means to them,” added YFFC Youth Services Director Corenna Iverson.

There are 14 student leaders, Iverson said, and six junior board members will help out as well.

“The other students that are going to be participating will be helping with the serving and the seating, being able to be active with putting it all together, keeping the food going and all that kind of stuff,” Iverson said.

Loseke noted the kids help prepare the food as well. Businesses have sponsored the banquet, so both the meal and the banquet itself are free.

The banquet is also an opportunity for YFFC to thank those who have supported them in the past and come see for themselves why the organization is a place that kids want to spend their time at.

Iverson added although YFFC has been a staple in the community for several years, not everyone is aware of what they offer.

“Sometimes it’s not always known everything that happens that we are a part of,” Iverson said. “It’s our opportunity to give a view of what that looks like.

“They’re (banquets are) very well attended. We feel the love from our community.”

Loseke told the Telegram on March 20 that there are plenty of tickets left. The tickets are needed so they know how many meals to prepare.

Importantly, Loseke added, YFFC is not asking for donations – they are wanting to take a pause, say thank you and look at the accomplishments from last year.

Loseke said the banquet is always uplifting, and attendees can really see how kids’ lives have been changed through the nonprofit.

“God changes people in tiny ways and in huge, mighty ways but to that individual person, each change is monumental,” Loseke said. “It’s amazing to see that.”

Seeing the teens’ excitement for the banquet has made YFFC staff excited for this weekend.

Loseke said they spend quite a bit of time investing in and encouraging the student leaders. Often, she noted, these kids are not involved in a lot of activities, so they are definitely stepping out of their comfort zones with the event.

“I’m looking forward to watching them shine,” Loseke said. “We always tell kids to be the light of Jesus in the community, and I really feel that their light is going shine on Sunday night.”