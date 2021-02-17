YMCA back to normal operations

Eleven months ago, we had barely heard of the COVID-19 virus. Our YMCA was full to overflowing with youth, families, adults and everyone else in between. We had a membership count of over 3,000 households, over 8,000 individuals. The YMCA had never been healthier or making more impact than at that point in our history.

We all know what happened to the YMCA, our community and our country in the weeks and months beginning in mid-March. Being closed for two and a half months was challenging. Even as we reopened in June, with limited offerings and limited hours, it was still not what it should have been without the pandemic. We dropped to 2,300 households and less than 6,000 individual members.

Finally, as the calendar has turned to 2021, we are starting to see growth and the Y is becoming busier and fuller. We are dependent upon our memberships to not only keep the doors open but also to provide the fuel for our community outreach and our ability to provide memberships and programs to those in our community who cannot afford the YMCA without some assistance. Membership also helps our existing programs increase and provide opportunities for new programming. More members mean more programs and services are possible.