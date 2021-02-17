YMCA back to normal operations

Eleven months ago, we had barely heard of the COVID-19 virus. Our YMCA was full to overflowing with youth, families, adults and everyone else in between. We had a membership count of over 3,000 households, over 8,000 individuals. The YMCA had never been healthier or making more impact than at that point in our history.
We all know what happened to the YMCA, our community and our country in the weeks and months beginning in mid-March. Being closed for two and a half months was challenging. Even as we reopened in June, with limited offerings and limited hours, it was still not what it should have been without the pandemic. We dropped to 2,300 households and less than 6,000 individual members.
Finally, as the calendar has turned to 2021, we are starting to see growth and the Y is becoming busier and fuller. We are dependent upon our memberships to not only keep the doors open but also to provide the fuel for our community outreach and our ability to provide memberships and programs to those in our community who cannot afford the YMCA without some assistance. Membership also helps our existing programs increase and provide opportunities for new programming. More members mean more programs and services are possible.
As of today, February 2021, the YMCA is basically back to “normal” operations. We have all areas of the YMCA operating again. All ages are able to come to the YMCA and participate in what we have to offer. We still are following the health guidelines regarding social distancing and spacing of our equipment. Many questions come up regarding this topic. While the State of Nebraska has moved into the green area – meaning restrictions have been reduced or eliminated, our local health district, East Central District Health, our four-county area: Boone, Colfax, Platte and Nance, are still in the yellow. We are still abiding by the recommendations of social distancing, keeping our equipment spaced out 6’, and doing all we can to inform and educate our membership and patrons of good hygiene health. Columbus Community Hospital will continue to provide the health screenings and temperature checks until they have determined we are safe enough to discontinue that practice. Y staff is continuing to clean and sanitize exercise equipment regularly throughout the day. Senior hour, for those 60 years old and older along with anyone with a documented medical condition putting them at risk will continue 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.
The light at the end of the tunnel is visible. It’s growing larger and larger as each day and week pass. Thanks for being a Y member. Your support over this long year has meant a lot to us. If you are not a Y member, now is the time to jump in and be a part of something safe, healthy and great for you and for our community.
Corey Briggs is the CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA.