YMCA gets back to action with camps

Among the trees of Camp Pawnee, a young girl and a college-aged counselor faced off in a game of gaga ball on the second day of the Columbus Family’s YMCA Summer Day Camp.
On Tuesday, a counselor, the camp director and eight of the kids stood on the outside of the dark green ring in the woods to play gaga ball, which is a game similar to dodgeball.
Cole Groene, the camp counselor, and one of the campers are hitting the ball at each other and dodging in turns until finally, the ball taps the girl’s legs.
Instantly, all the other kids jump back over the small walls of the ring. It’s time for another round.
For Columbus Family YMCA CEO Corey Briggs, the camp is a chance to get to “normal.” Usually the camp's capacity is 40 but, per social distancing measures, the capacity is 20, he said. For the Y's two-day camp, they have nine kids.
“(Parents) want things for their kids to do. We’ve got to start slowly and safely getting back to whatever ‘normal’ is,” Briggs said. “We’re human beings, we’re people. That’s the big part of the Y, we’re not just a place you go sweat. We’re a place that has relationships that build community.”
Gaga ball is just one activity of several at Summer Day Camp.
“There are lots of different things we’re trying to do,” Briggs noted. “But it’s something different than you would get in a school setting or an after-school program just because you’re outside and you can do the outdoor activities.”
Although there are challenges with the small amount of kids, YMCA Youth Director Madeleine Catsinas said it’s easier to get to know the kids.
“It’s easier a little with such a small group because then you can really get to know the kids better and you can really focus on them individually and have more time to hang out with them,” Catsinas said. “But then some of the bigger group games are a little bit harder but overall, it’s a nice size, it’s not super small to where you can’t really do any games. You can still have fun."
Monday was the first day of camp all summer and is part of a two-day camp this week. Another two-day camp will be held Wednesday and Thursday. Catsinas said the first day was “really fun.”
“I was a little nervous after not being around kids 24/7 that I would just be wiped out by 2 p.m. but it was so fun we had so much fun playing water games. It was super-hot so it was nice throwing water balloons,” she said.
Catsinas was a camp counselor two years ago and ran the camps last year. She was hired full-time last fall.
“This is my third summer now,” she said. “Usually we start the very first week in June and we weren’t able to have it until now. During that time we were thinking ‘OK, what can we do differently’? So to get more and different kids in, we did the two-day camps.”
When staff are up close to campers, they wear a mask, she noted. They don’t require kids to wear the masks. They didn’t share food before, Catsinas said, and there is none of that this year.
She thought it would be more challenging to get kids to understand social distancing but the best part is kids get to have a sense of a little bit more normalcy.
“We’re outside, there’s plenty of room to social distance,” she said. “So it is nice being able to just kind of be a kid as opposed to wearing a mask and doing all these things so that’s been really nice even for me," Catsinas said. “It’s been quite a while since we’ve had kids at the Y. I forgot how hilarious they are.”
Another counselor, Geena Groene, said this is her second summer and they recognize a lot of the kids from last year. Although, she added, it is hard to encourage kids without high fives but the counselors can still tell them they are doing a good job.
“A lot of the kids were really excited to just get out and do new things. We went boating and we did some archery and we made a lot of crafts,” Groene said. “I just really like getting to know them. Yesterday we did hammocks we were all kind of over there hanging out and it was really fun.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
