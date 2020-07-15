YMCA gets back to action with camps

When staff are up close to campers, they wear a mask, she noted. They don’t require kids to wear the masks. They didn’t share food before, Catsinas said, and there is none of that this year.

She thought it would be more challenging to get kids to understand social distancing but the best part is kids get to have a sense of a little bit more normalcy.

“We’re outside, there’s plenty of room to social distance,” she said. “So it is nice being able to just kind of be a kid as opposed to wearing a mask and doing all these things so that’s been really nice even for me," Catsinas said. “It’s been quite a while since we’ve had kids at the Y. I forgot how hilarious they are.”

Another counselor, Geena Groene, said this is her second summer and they recognize a lot of the kids from last year. Although, she added, it is hard to encourage kids without high fives but the counselors can still tell them they are doing a good job.

“A lot of the kids were really excited to just get out and do new things. We went boating and we did some archery and we made a lot of crafts,” Groene said. “I just really like getting to know them. Yesterday we did hammocks we were all kind of over there hanging out and it was really fun.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net

