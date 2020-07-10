YMCA license plates available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those wanting to show further support of the Columbus Family YMCA can do so by ordering a YMCA license plate.

Corey Briggs, CEO of the Columbus YMCA, said that the project has been going on for about a year as an effort from the corporate organization.

“We have to sell 250 pre-sale. Then once those 250 – from across Nebraska, not just Columbus – once those are sold, people can go to the DMV anytime to get a license, like the mountain lions or the railroad ones,” Briggs said.

Vehicles eligible for a YMCA plate are passenger automobiles, motorcycles and non-commercial trailers.

“It won’t say Columbus or Scottsbluff or anything like that – it’ll just say YMCA,” Briggs said. “They’ll come in and fill out an application and give a check for $70 which is what a personalized plate cost is. The check would be made to the Columbus Family YMCA.”

The license plates feature the YMCA logo and says, “The Y. For a better us,” along the bottom.

“We’re just trying to get more visible support for the YMCA so people see the license plates,” Briggs said.