YMCA license plates available

Those wanting to show further support of the Columbus Family YMCA can do so by ordering a YMCA license plate.
Corey Briggs, CEO of the Columbus YMCA, said that the project has been going on for about a year as an effort from the corporate organization.
“We have to sell 250 pre-sale. Then once those 250 – from across Nebraska, not just Columbus – once those are sold, people can go to the DMV anytime to get a license, like the mountain lions or the railroad ones,” Briggs said.
Vehicles eligible for a YMCA plate are passenger automobiles, motorcycles and non-commercial trailers.
“It won’t say Columbus or Scottsbluff or anything like that – it’ll just say YMCA,” Briggs said. “They’ll come in and fill out an application and give a check for $70 which is what a personalized plate cost is. The check would be made to the Columbus Family YMCA.”
The license plates feature the YMCA logo and says, “The Y. For a better us,” along the bottom.
“We’re just trying to get more visible support for the YMCA so people see the license plates,” Briggs said.
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week that the executive order extending driver licenses, state identification cards, vehicle titling and registration requirements has been rescinded.
Vehicle titling and registration requirements must be completed by the end of August. Similarly, expired driver licenses, state identification cards and/or permits must be renewed by Aug. 31.
The one-year extensions to valid driver licenses for those age 72 or older still apply.
All county offices are now open to walk-in traffic.
