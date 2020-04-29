YMCA offering May Day, May Bags

“The whole idea is to let people know that the YMCA is with them,” Briggs said. “We wanted to provide a bright spot to their day. That’s what the Y is about. We’ve been here since 1892 serving people in a lot of different ways, (like) swimming lessons, leadership development, family exercise. We’re more than just a workout place. We’re here for the community, we’re thinking about them, praying for them and caring for them.”

Those who come to the event will receive 2-3 bags per family, as the YMCA has filled more than 200 bags with various items, including water bottles, stress balls, pencils, erasers and bookmarks. Most of the items are things that the YMCA had collected over the past few years and felt that now would be a good time to give some of that out to people so they can have some fun during this time.

“(It’s) something for kids to do,” Briggs said. “Nothing to write home about, but just something to let kids and parents know that we care about them and give them something to do during the time.”

The staff at the YMCA know that it’s a rough time for many families being stuck at home for the last month and not knowing when it will be safe to leave the house to do basic activities. What they want is for kids to have some safe fun that doesn’t require one to do tedious homework all day.