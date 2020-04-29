YMCA offering May Day, May Bags

Although the staff at the Columbus Family YMCA is still hard at work, it’s impossible for CEO Corey Briggs to ignore the empty building and silent noise permeating thanks to COVID-19.
“It’s been very tough,” Briggs said about the building’s temporary closure. “We’re all about relationships. It is about workouts, it is about basketball, but it’s mostly about people. We’re not just a box-store gym; it’s about grandma coming in and having social time with her friends, and the families that come in and the stay-at-home moms that come in with their children in Child Watch and get to see people.
“It’s pretty ominous here. You get to walk in and there’s no noise, there are no people.”
The present lonely existence of the YMCA staff has been a shock to the system, but at least for one day, there will be a chance for them to get in touch with people. Briggs came up with the idea for a "May Day, May Bag" handout event. It is slated for 10 a.m. Friday and will allow people to receive bags of goodies stuffed by the loyal staff of the Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St.
The event allows people to get out of the house, get some much-needed fresh air and get some activities and other items to get them through the next few weeks and months. Briggs said that getting in touch with the community and letting them know that the YMCA is still hard at work is key in making sure that the event went off without a hitch.
“The whole idea is to let people know that the YMCA is with them,” Briggs said. “We wanted to provide a bright spot to their day. That’s what the Y is about. We’ve been here since 1892 serving people in a lot of different ways, (like) swimming lessons, leadership development, family exercise. We’re more than just a workout place. We’re here for the community, we’re thinking about them, praying for them and caring for them.”
Those who come to the event will receive 2-3 bags per family, as the YMCA has filled more than 200 bags with various items, including water bottles, stress balls, pencils, erasers and bookmarks. Most of the items are things that the YMCA had collected over the past few years and felt that now would be a good time to give some of that out to people so they can have some fun during this time.
“(It’s) something for kids to do,” Briggs said. “Nothing to write home about, but just something to let kids and parents know that we care about them and give them something to do during the time.”
The staff at the YMCA know that it’s a rough time for many families being stuck at home for the last month and not knowing when it will be safe to leave the house to do basic activities. What they want is for kids to have some safe fun that doesn’t require one to do tedious homework all day.
“It gives kids an opportunity to get a little goodie bag,” said Ryan Beringer, director of operations for the YMCA. “(We’ve) got some toys and trinkets that will put a smile on their faces.”
The YMCA’s sparse building sits silent now. In due time, people will return to working out and getting a nice swim in. For now, this is the least that they can do to help people of all ages get through this bewildering time in their history.
“(We) just want to take their minds off of all the negative stuff that’s going on with the virus and stuff like that,” Beringer said. “We just want them to take their mind off of that and have a positive impact on them.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.