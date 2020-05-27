YMCA reopening June 2

The Columbus Family YMCA announced Tuesday morning that the facility will be reopening June 2.
“It’s not going to be normal or how we’ve always operated,” Columbus YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said. “I think people are going to have that misconception. We’re going to do the best we can to serve people the best we can.”
It will be open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, the YMCA will be closed 1 to 3 p.m. daily for sanitizing and for seniors/at-risk population only.
Through the summer, it will be closed Sundays for deep cleaning.
Briggs said the Y will be able to operate at 50% of its capacity.
“We know that people have been very patient for 2.5 months. A lot of people were frustrated that we weren’t open,” Briggs said. “The reason why we did that… We had known that the governor was going to loosen some of those restrictions as far as 10 people at a time.”
Only Columbus YMCA members will be allowed inside the facility and members will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entrance. No members residing outside of Columbus will be allowed inside; no day passes and no guests will be permitted.
Additionally, there will be an age limit of 16-years or older. No one under 16-years-old will be allowed in the building in June or July.
Those members who choose to use YMCA facilities will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver; this is available online, on Facebook or at the YMCA.
“Anybody that walks through the door will have a waiver signed. That’s required from our insurance company, just as a safety precaution as there is still a COVID pandemic still happening,” he added.
The following amenities will be closed: Child Watch, the gym, pools, studios, locker rooms, saunas and steam rooms.
The Wellness Floor and exercise equipment will be open, including weights and machines. There will be a workout limit of one hour.
Members may notice that equipment has been moved around. Briggs said this is to ensure that social distancing is maintained. He asks that visitors refrain from moving the equipment.
Everyone will be required to wipe down machines and equipment after use. Equipment that is marked or turned off is not in use.
Members should wear a mask whenever possible, continue to wash hands frequently and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley noted that the Y’s decision reflects the City’s recent ones to close Pawnee Plunge and the Aquatic Center, though city officials still hope to be able to reopen the Aquatic Center before the Directed Health Measures are lifted completely.
“There’s so much we don’t know about the water facilities,” Bulkley said, adding that community members are most likely looking forward to the news. “Our community is slowly getting out. The guidelines are cautious.”
Briggs said that he’s looking forward to the YMCA’s reopening.
“We’re excited. We’re here for them,” Briggs said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
