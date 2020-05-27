YMCA reopening June 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus Family YMCA announced Tuesday morning that the facility will be reopening June 2.

“It’s not going to be normal or how we’ve always operated,” Columbus YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said. “I think people are going to have that misconception. We’re going to do the best we can to serve people the best we can.”

It will be open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, the YMCA will be closed 1 to 3 p.m. daily for sanitizing and for seniors/at-risk population only.

Through the summer, it will be closed Sundays for deep cleaning.

Briggs said the Y will be able to operate at 50% of its capacity.

“We know that people have been very patient for 2.5 months. A lot of people were frustrated that we weren’t open,” Briggs said. “The reason why we did that… We had known that the governor was going to loosen some of those restrictions as far as 10 people at a time.”

Only Columbus YMCA members will be allowed inside the facility and members will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entrance. No members residing outside of Columbus will be allowed inside; no day passes and no guests will be permitted.