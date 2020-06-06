YMCA reopens its doors

"People are doing amazing with that. I feel people have been very appreciative of what we are doing, even though they’re coming back into a whole new world here. Over here at the Y, I think people have been very grateful to have the opportunity to come back."

Along with social distancing and cleaning equipment, there are some other measures in place.

Before entering, members must go through a check-in process and must complete their workout in two hours. Members must also sign a waiver before entering.

"The hospital has staff doing health check questions as well as temperature checking," Briggs said. "If you have a temperature higher than 100 you are not allowed to come in for the day."

Other restrictions include an age minimum of 16 and two hours from 1-3 p.m. that is for seniors above the age of 65.

Briggs said they hope to start opening up most of the Y as time goes on and restrictions are lifted. These measures are for the safety of everyone.

"We really missed our members and it’s nice to have people in the building again," Brownlow said. "Our main concern is we want to keep everyone healthy, staff and members. Everything we’re doing has that in mind. We ask for everyone’s patience."