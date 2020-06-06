YMCA reopens its doors

Nearly 250 people found themselves working out at the Columbus Family YMCA when it reopened its doors to the public on Tuesday.
Although most of the amenities are still closed, the wellness floor is open with certain guidelines.
For Columbus Family YMCA CEO Corey Briggs and Wellness Director Jen Brownlow, it was nice to just have people back in the building.
"It’s been smaller crowds," Briggs said. "There’s still some apprehension with the virus, but it’s been great. People have been coming back and are very happy, very appreciative."
While 250 people is no small number, it is nowhere near the average that the YMCA saw most days before the regulations were put in place. According to Briggs, more than 1000 people will visit on some weekends when events take place.
Brownlow and the rest of the wellness staff wanted to make sure it was ready for Tuesday's opening and did a soft opening on Monday with select staff members and family.
The practice paid off as Tuesday went off with little issue.
"It’s worked out really, really well," Brownlow said. "I think the biggest concern we had was if people would keep the 6-foot distancing and how well people would be cleaning after they use the machines and before they use them.
"People are doing amazing with that. I feel people have been very appreciative of what we are doing, even though they’re coming back into a whole new world here. Over here at the Y, I think people have been very grateful to have the opportunity to come back."
Along with social distancing and cleaning equipment, there are some other measures in place.
Before entering, members must go through a check-in process and must complete their workout in two hours. Members must also sign a waiver before entering.
"The hospital has staff doing health check questions as well as temperature checking," Briggs said. "If you have a temperature higher than 100 you are not allowed to come in for the day."
Other restrictions include an age minimum of 16 and two hours from 1-3 p.m. that is for seniors above the age of 65.
Briggs said they hope to start opening up most of the Y as time goes on and restrictions are lifted. These measures are for the safety of everyone.
"We really missed our members and it’s nice to have people in the building again," Brownlow said. "Our main concern is we want to keep everyone healthy, staff and members. Everything we’re doing has that in mind. We ask for everyone’s patience."
As far as what the future holds is still somewhat of a mystery.
The YMCA can only wait for the East-Central District Health Department and Gov. Pete Ricketts to loosen restrictions.
"Nothing is really for certain," Director of Operations Ryan Beringer said. "We don't really know. We're going to keep how it is. When we see that we can ease some restrictions and work with local health departments, then we may.
"Nothing is set in stone. We hope to ease some restrictions eventually but we don't have any dates."
Even once the restrictions are lifted for some business, the YMCA leaders said they may take extra precautions if they feel it is needed.
"We want to comply with all the local health (guidelines), but also, in a place where it can spread pretty easy we have to be very careful,” Beringer said. “We're just kind of taking it slow. It's gone well. Hopefully, as we get going here we can ease restrictions."
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.