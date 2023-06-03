With school ending for the summer, many of the community’s children and their parents/guardians may find themselves wondering what to do now with their open schedules and free time.

The Columbus Family YMCA has the solution to that problem with its numerous youth programs for children of all ages, and the fun is just starting. All events are open to both YMCA members and non-members; however, there is a surcharge for non-members.

A regular program that will be offered throughout the summer is the YMCA’s full-day camps for children who have completed kindergarten through the fourth grade. Each week will have a different theme, and the first camp, Animal Kingdom, will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 5 through June 9, at the Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St., where parents can drop off their children.

YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke has planned a handful of outdoor activities for children, noting “there will be something for everyone.”

“We’ll go out to Camp Pawnee and have archery, boats, hiking and hammocks,” Ripke said. “Then in the afternoon, we’ll take advantage of the free lunch program at the high school, before returning to the YMCA to do games, crafts, swimming and bounce houses on Fridays.”

Participants aren’t required to sign-up for the whole week, Ripke said. For members, the cost is $150/week or $35/day, and for non-members, the price is $180/week or $40/day.

There are a few new additions to the program including an aftercare service from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. following the day program, and a big highlight of the camps this year, Ripke said, will be the field trips.

“We will go on a field trip every week, somewhere around the region. For example, we’ll go to Wildlife Safari Park the first week, Top Golf in Omaha and Island Oasis in Grand Island in the later weeks,” Ripke said.

The day camp can support up to 36 children, and Ripke said children can be registered up until that day. Registration can be found online at columbusy.org/online-registration/. For younger children, ages four to five, a Chipmunk Camp will be offered from July 5 to July 7. Consistent camps like these, Ripke said, provide children with opportunities to get active in the summer.

“It’s good for children to have places where they can interact, try new things and continue to create as an explorer, so we want to be there whether their parents/guardians work or not," Ripke said.

For children interested in a little more specific or tailored activities, the YMCA will also offer a series of athletic programs throughout the summer. Kylee Bean, YMCA sports director, said the camps will feature all kinds of sports for all different interests.

“We need things for children to do rather than sit at home on their devices and be bored,” Bean said. “Physical activity is important for all kids, and there’s also the social aspect, too.”

The Forward Motion Running Club will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on June 5 at Lake Esther and will continue Mondays and Wednesdays until June 28 for children going into kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost is $30 for members and $45 for non-members, and the deadline to register is June 5. Being an avid runner is not a requirement, Bean said.

“We warm up first, and after that you can see how far you can walk, jog, spring, hop, skip or jump around the lake and get as many miles as you can. We keep track, handing out popsicles after every loop. We will even have prizes when kids reach milestones such as a 5K, 10K, a half marathon, or even a full marathon,” Bean said.

A variety of sport-specific events will be available such as a soccer camp from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 27 through June 29 at Central Community College-Columbus, 4500 63rd St., led by CCC coaches and players for children in kindergarten through fourth grade. The cost is $30 for members and $45 for non-members.

Columbus High School will partner with the YMCA for a Cheerleading Clinic from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 12 through June 14 for boys and girls going into kindergarten through the sixth grade. The deadline for registration is June 5. The cost is $25 for members and $40 for non-members. Participants will receive their own pompoms and treats.

A basketball camp will be held for those from grades three through five at 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and for children in pre-kindergarten through second grade from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45, July 17 to July 20 and/or July 24 to July 27. Bean said members and non-members can sign up for either or both weeks. The cost for members is $50/week and $75/both and for non-members, $75/week and $100/both.

“We teach basketball fundamentals, vocabulary and do some games, too, while making it fun and enjoyable. All kids who come get their own basketball and T-shirt,” Bean said.

A Little Tykes Camp for children ages four to six will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 31 through Aug. 3. The cost is $25 for members and $40 for non-members. Children will practice coordination, listening and working with others.

When it comes to the numerous activities for children to get involved in at the YMCA, Bean encourages everyone to register.

“Our numbers are down this year. We had 29 runners but now 11. Usually, we have many, many kids, so we want more people to sign up and get involved,” Bean concluded.