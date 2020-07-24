YMCA to enter phase three of reopening

The Columbus Family YMCA is set to begin phase three of reopening on Aug. 3, relaxing age restrictions and reopening Child Watch and the whirlpool.
The organization, 3912 38th St., began reopening in phase one on June 2. Columbus Family YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said the second phase, which began June 22, has gone well.
“We’re still seeing lower numbers than what we normally would’ve last year at this time, but we’re starting to see more people back. We want to get as close to normal, within the regulations and guidelines as we can,” Briggs said.
Perhaps the most significant changes coming to the YMCA during phase three are that the age restriction on visitors will be lifted and Child Watch will restart.
“We’re limiting the age restriction but those 12 and under need to have a parent with them – a parent, not a kid, not a brother. We don’t want a 12-year-old coming with a 16-year-old. And that’s just a safety measure – in case something happens, we want the parent there,” Briggs said.
Kids ages 12 and under can enroll and participate in registered programs without a parent present but must be picked up immediately after the program ends.
Child Watch will be open in conjunction with exercise classes from 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Regular time limits will apply and the YMCA has lowered the limit of kids from 30 to 15.
“We’re going to have stations divided out in the room so we can try to keep kids distant. And then we’re just going to sanitize and people will be wearing masks," Briggs said. "We’re going to limit what parents can bring in – we don’t want them bringing in the stroller and the backpack and the McDonald's meals and all that stuff."
Briggs added that the YMCA is not opening up its steam rooms and saunas. It will also continue restricting visitors to Nebraska YMCA members.
“We’re not doing day passes yet, so non-members can’t come in yet. But they can join,” Briggs said.
Otherwise, though, most YMCA offerings will be available.
“The majority of our stuff is going to be operational except for the social distancing pieces that we still are required to keep some distance between some equipment,” Briggs said.
The cycling class will still take place in the gymnasium and open exercise machines will remain staggered. Although the whirlpool will be open again, only four people are permitted at once to ensure social distancing.
Briggs said he believes people have been appreciative of the care taken by the YMCA throughout the reopening process.
“We had a fitness equipment guy that travels around the multi-state region and he said we were one of three places he visits that even does the temperature checks and health screenings, so he felt really confident we have it in hand,” Briggs said.
The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has been coordinating public business health checks at numerous locations in the area. Health screenings will continue at the YMCA during phase three.
Looking ahead, there will be a fourth phase of reopening. Officials are still figuring out what the world will look like after that, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said.
“The assumption is that after phase four that would be back to a sort of normal. But those are conversations that we’re still having at the state level. We’re in phase three now of our DHMs (Directed Health Measures). As you’ve probably noticed, at the state level there’s been a lot of increase in cases,” Sepers said.
He said East-Central has maintained a relatively low number of average daily cases in comparison – about five or six per day. Still, Sepers said, health districts across the state feel that trend must be steadier for fall preparations.
Unfortunately, Sepers noted, the number of cases jumped after the Fourth of July and now more travel cases are showing up. So, it’s hard to say where the situation will be in September when the fourth phase is likely to start.
At least through August, though, YMCA hours will not change.
The YMCA will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. But, there will no longer be a Saturday senior hour.
“Thank you to the Y members in our community for supporting us," Briggs said. "Our goal is, by Sept. 1, we’ll have this back to 'normal,' whatever normal is."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
