YMCA to enter phase three of reopening

“We had a fitness equipment guy that travels around the multi-state region and he said we were one of three places he visits that even does the temperature checks and health screenings, so he felt really confident we have it in hand,” Briggs said.

The East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) has been coordinating public business health checks at numerous locations in the area. Health screenings will continue at the YMCA during phase three.

Looking ahead, there will be a fourth phase of reopening. Officials are still figuring out what the world will look like after that, ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said.

“The assumption is that after phase four that would be back to a sort of normal. But those are conversations that we’re still having at the state level. We’re in phase three now of our DHMs (Directed Health Measures). As you’ve probably noticed, at the state level there’s been a lot of increase in cases,” Sepers said.

He said East-Central has maintained a relatively low number of average daily cases in comparison – about five or six per day. Still, Sepers said, health districts across the state feel that trend must be steadier for fall preparations.