You are the MVP of your health care!

Are you actively engaged in maintaining or improving your health? When you face a health issue, do you work with your health care provider to decide on a care plan and then make every effort to put it into effect? Research shows that engaged patients enjoy a better care experience and better health outcomes.

Most of us could get more out of our health care by becoming involved and taking ownership. After all, the more hands-on you are and the more informed you become, the better you will understand your health and your role in it.

Below are seven great steps to help you enjoy a better care experience on your next doctor visit and beyond:

1. Prepare for doctor visits. Create a list of questions and concerns you want to discuss. Take along a list of all prescribed and over-the-counter medications, supplements and vitamins you take. Ask a family member or friend to come along so they can help you remember information the doctor gives you. Take something along to record important information the doctor shares with you. Make notes about any symptoms you're experiencing:

How would you describe them?

When did they start, and have they changed since then?

What makes them better or worse?

What have you done to manage them?

2. Be open with your care providers. Be honest about lifestyle habits such as diet, exercise and sleep. Don't let embarrassment about the personal nature of a problem keep you from discussing it. Your doctor has probably helped other patients with the same trouble. Focus on what's most important: your health.

3. Be informed. Research your health condition to learn more about it and identify the most important questions to ask your doctor. There's a wealth of good, helpful information online, but a lot of misinformation, too. Ask your doctor to recommend websites on which you can learn more. Generally, the websites of federal health institutions (for example, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), academic medical centers and nonprofit disease advocacy groups (the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association) offer reliable information.

4. Follow instructions. Take any medication exactly as prescribed. Schedule follow-up visits and appointments with any specialists to whom you're referred. Get recommended screenings. Work toward any recommended lifestyle changes and use available supports to do so. If you've had surgery, be sure you understand and follow your post-surgery home care instructions.

5. Be assertive. Ask what your doctor hopes to learn from medical tests they ordered. If you don't receive results, call (or email) and ask about them. If you're not sure a diagnosis is correct or a recommended treatment is the best option, ask for a second opinion.

6. Keep your own medical records. Whether they are on paper or digital, you should have access to your past test results and a complete list of medications (with dosages). They can help you communicate about health issues with your providers.

7. Choose a doctor with whom you're comfortable. Your health is a very personal matter, so having a solid relationship with your doctor is important. There are resources you can use to help you find a doctor; don’t be afraid to interview doctors to find out who will be the best fit for you.

