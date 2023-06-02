After a surge in need for food pantries around 2020, traffic has slowed some in the past year, according to Platte County Food Pantry Director Jan Berry. Demand is still higher than previous years, however, especially among those awaiting employment who have families to provide for in the meantime.

"It went way up during COVID and we are down slightly but not much. There's a big influx of people coming into the U.S. who can't get jobs yet," Berry said.

To help abate that need, Channel 10/11 out of Lincoln holds a food drive called Can Care-A-Van, which sets a goal to fill food pantry shelves across the state with a series of volunteers in vans. The van for Columbus will be parked at the Pizza Ranch parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 8.

Black Hills Energy also sponsors the event and sends out volunteers for this, according to 10/11's Marketing and Communication Director Mallory Connelly.

"Basically we wanted to help smaller pantries across the state. No one in our communities should have to worry about their next meal, so we try to fill shelves for the entire year," Connelly said. "That's why the Can Care-A-Van name came about is we roll through cities throughout the community (with vans)."

The event started in 1988 with a 12-day duration as part of "Farm Aid," a series of benefit concerts that started in the 1980s to support farmers across America and continues to this day. In the 1990s, they shortened this to six days.

Berry said that while the food pantry receives regular support, and quite a lot during the holidays, the food drive is very helpful as food pantries' stocks dwindle on certain items throughout the year. Monetary donations made at the event, she added, help them to stock up on those items as well with an approximate return rate of 2 pounds of food to every dollar donated.

"This is our big, big drive, our only 'fundraiser' even though it's not a fundraiser per se. It's the only one we have for the year. We get a lot of fall and Christmas donations but here, six months down the road, shelves kind of look bleak and we have to purchase things. Filling the shelf helps us out," Berry said.

Connelly went on to say that individual communities' needs and goals differ quite a bit so she likes to set a simple goal of just bringing in more than the year before for the entire six-day drive. In 2022, the event brought in over 169,000 pounds of food for smaller food pantries in Nebraska.

"Our goal is usually just to fill the shelves. Each pantry has its own goal, but I like to beat the number from the previous year," Connelly said. "There's no real goal minus helping feed the hungry."

Berry said any contributions of non-perishable foods or hygiene items are appreciated but the Platte County Food Pantry is particularly in need of canned fruit and vegetables, pasta (dry and canned), pasta sauce, gelatin, pudding, soup, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, peanut butter and jelly.

In addition to those, Berry said, there are some items they don't keep a steady stock of or ask for donations on but like to hand out if they get donations, such as cake mix, frosting, marshmallows and baking supplies.

"Some big ones people are asking for are detergent, dish soap, body soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes," Berry said. "Hygiene items always come in handy, people are asking for that."