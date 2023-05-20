On a dirt road, just south of Columbus by T-Bone Truck Stop, Dalton Clark, 6, runs to get his boots so he can go feed the calves on his family’s farm. Dalton is the sixth generation of the Mueller family to find a passion for farming.

The family’s story starts with a parcel of land that began under the ownership of Guy Collins Barnum, for whom the Barnum Township and Barnum Creek were named in the late 1800s. Barnum came to what is now Platte County from Iowa before settling and starting a homestead in 1867, according to current owner Cheryl Mueller.

“In 1869 he bought a little bit of property then in 1901 he suffered a heart attack and passed away and split it — it was called a ranch, not a farm back then — some went to his daughter and some went to people who bought it in an auction, they bought the ground for $10 an acre (approximately $300 today),” Cheryl said.

That, she said, was where the Mueller family came in. Samuel Mueller purchased some of the property on Oct. 28, 1903.

“He bought 400 acres and he spent $20,000,” Cheryl said. “That was basically the first generation here. Sam came from Switzerland and when he came from Switzerland he brought 11 children with him.”

Some of Sam’s children did not make it very long after coming to Platte County, but one, Sam (junior) did. There was a falling out in the family at that point, Cheryl said, and Sam (junior) moved to Grand Island. The ranch would then be distributed between Alfred, Emil and Paul Mueller.

“Paul acquired the farm from his dad in the 1920s,” Cheryl said. “Two-thirds went to Paul and Emil and they did dairy farming. In the 1920s, they split that two- thirds apart. We are on the original homestead.”

The house the family currently lives in is just shy of 100 years old, Cheryl said, and the original home on the property was just a few yards away.

“In 1920, the farm was divided again, half Emil and Paul, then in ‘61 to my Paul (Cheryl’s son)’s grandfather, Cap (Casper Paul Mueller),” Cheryl said.

Cap, Cheryl said, formed a corporation called MueCow Farms, a play on words of “Mueller” and “Moo Cow” in an effort to secure a future farming for his children and their families. Cap and his son, Cheryl’s husband Randy Mueller, started a 4-H club on the farm in the 1970s, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.

That was around the time she and Randy met. She came from New York, him from Platte County, when they met at Nebraska Wesleyan College. She quickly adapted and farming became her passion as well. When Randy passed away, Cheryl said, people wondered if she would leave the farm and take their family back to New York, which she could not.

“They said ‘OK, Cheryl, you can sell the farm now, you proved your point, you kept it going for three years’ and I said that’s not how it works,” Cheryl said. “My kids don’t know New York, they know the farm, this is where they grew up. They weren’t babies when Randy died.”

The 4-H Dairy Kids, Randy’s way of giving back to the community and giving kids who don’t live on farms an opportunity to show cattle, started and continues on the Mueller farmstead. Their cattle go to the Platte County Fair every year with kids who come and take care of them throughout the season.

History and dairy farm heritage was a big deal for Randy and Cap, which is why they established MueCow and started the club. Cheryl said that, even in Randy’s and her generation, some people don’t understand the value of farming or what it takes to be a farmer, even on an operation that has significantly shrunk since its heyday.

“The original generation, if you want to call them that, they came to the U.S. and they wanted to put down roots and wanted to have an established place,” Cheryl said. “Their blood, sweat and tears went into it then it was just transferred, it was something that could easily just be passed on.”

Cheryl went on to say that, since Randy’s passing in the early 2000s, things have not been easy, but thanks to her kids and the future sixth generation of Muellers on the farm (her grandson Dalton), they’ve kept things going and she hopes they will continue to do so long even after his generation.

“Right now I don’t see that as going to be an issue at all, he’s going to jump right into it,” Cheryl said, gesturing toward a photo of Dalton and a calf. “When you ask him, he’ll say Bindi is my cow.”

Names, Cheryl added, are important in the family. Otto and Sam Mueller had a child named after them, her son Paul was named after the original Paul and Samantha (Cheryl’s daughter, Dalton’s mother) named her son Dalton Randall after her father, Randall “Randy” Mueller.

The farm has seen some changes over the years, Cheryl and Paul said. Every year since the early 1900s, Cheryl said, there has been a cow of some sort, save a short span where there were no animals on the farm at all.

“There was that one time,” Paul said. “But we don’t really talk about that one time.”

As crop farming isn’t possible with the plot of land that remains today, the family sells spice mixes, eggs and various foodstuffs at the farmers market occasionally, Cheryl said. Farming is never easy, she added, but people don’t get into it because they want something easy.

“Farming is a lifestyle, It’s not just a business. I think a lot of the younger generation now have gotten where they don’t remember, they don’t embrace that lifestyle, they just see ‘I can buy a bigger house in Kansas City,’” Cheryl said. “You do it because you love it.”

Cheryl said there is a certain peace to the farm life that she has come to know and love. While things may not always be easy or perfect, she said, she and her family can’t leave it.

“You sit out here at night and it’s quiet, you hear the owls. It feels like I’m part of nature, part of something bigger. I’m at peace,” Cheryl said.

Cheryl added that, over the years, the farm has seen its share of struggles and battles lost. From having to sell produce on a dairy farm to having to sell land around the Great Depression, she said, the farmer’s spirit of resilience has lived on even through to the littlest members of the family today. That’s not to say those struggles were gotten over easily, however.

Flooding in the early 1990s, Cheryl said, hit the farm hard. It caused rampant destruction to their herd and their land.

“We had cows in the trees,” Cheryl said. “We had no electricity, so we walked the cows three farms to the west, loaded them on trailers and hauled them to the Loseke farm north of town... some of them were OK for a while, but then they couldn’t walk.”

The later 2019 flood, Cheryl added, was slightly better because attitudes around mental health and, despite the area being essentially shut off and shut down, there was a lot more physical support available.

“They brought a lot more mental health things in and tried to help people get through the crisis. In ‘93, we were an island by ourselves,” Cheryl said. “My husband’s stress point was that he should have done something, he should have saved his cattle.”

Through it all, Cheryl said, they have managed to get through all the obstacles that have come their way.

“The stamina of the farmer has been — we just pick ourselves up and keep going,” Cheryl said.

Paul added that a farmer’s greatest resource in situations like these is their mind and ingenuity.

“The farmer’s toolbox,” he said, tapping his temple.