'You do whatever you have to': Mary Novak shares breast cancer battle

Clarkson resident Mary Novak had a mammogram done in June 2017, about a month later than she normally would. When the scan returned with an anomaly, she had to undergo testing.

"They found something and in July I went in for a biopsy that found out I had triple-negative breast cancer, which means it's not hormone-fed, it just came form nowhere," Novak said. "After that, I talked to a breast specialist and decided to do a double mastectomy because I didn't need them anymore."

Even then, the road to remission was not easy. While Novak didn't have to do radiation therapy, she did have to undergo chemotherapy once a week for four months, which she said was difficult.

"It was very invasive, very not good, chemo. Let's put it that way, very tough," Novak said. "In chemo they pump you full of steroids first and that helps keep your body from resisting it and having problems."

At the time, Novak continued to run her at-home child care business, with some help from her daughters on the days she knew she would be burned out.

"I was good for the day of chemo and one or two days afterward but then it was like a freight truck ran over me. By the third and fourth day, the steroids wore off and I did not feel good," Novak said.

The whole experience, she added, she kept a positive attitude, because she believes attitude is everything.

"I think it's what helped me to get through and to cope. Everyone was like 'aren't you mad or angry?' I'm like 'no, it's not anyone's fault,'" Novak said. "I went straight into it head-on, that's how I live my life. If I'm going to do something, I'm going full-force."

While undergoing treatment, Novak said, one thing that gave her hope was that the cancer was caught early. At the stage it was discovered, it was undetectable outside of the mammogram, but it was in a treatable stage.

"I always look at life from the standpoint that somebody always has it worse than you," Novak said. "When you're sitting with other people getting chemo and stuff like that, you realize how lucky you are. You've got a chance and you can do whatever you have to do."

While Novak's can-do, will-do approach was beneficial, she said, she still knew there was a chance things could get worse, despite surgery and chemotherapy.

"A lot of it is psychological. I told my family if it doesn't work out, I'm OK with that too, I had a great life," Novak said. "I feel very blessed and very lucky that I had wonderful care, I’ve got great family and I’m still here to cause more problems."