'You fall in love with the job': Volunteers needed at community center, literacy association

Almost a year after the Columbus Community Center closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2020, staff are looking for volunteers to help expand their meal delivery, Manager Cindy Branting said.
They’re not the only group in need locally: Platte Valley Literacy Association is looking for volunteers to help tutor.
“For a lot of these seniors, it’s the only person they see in a day,” Branting said. “It’s also a safety issue, you know. Somebody checking on them every day.”
A few times, volunteers have been able to get hold of an emergency contact when a resident does not answer the door, she said.
“That’s no extra pressure on the volunteer,” Branting added. “It’s just if you have your route, you get to know these people and they look forward to having you come.”
The meals are only lunch and are delivered Monday through Friday. Volunteers need to have a valid driver’s license and either a GPS or a knowledge of Columbus' street system.
“It probably takes them about half an hour total,” Branting noted. “If we can even get a group of people, (who) would just take turns, like through a church.”
Volunteers also need to be free during lunch hours, Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.
“It’s important because we’re serving our elderly community,” Eckhardt said. “Our elderly in the community that has been affected the most harshly by COVID-19. So for us to do anything to make it easier when a lot of them have been in shutdown … is just a great way to give back.”
For the Platte Valley Literacy Association, tutors are needed to help students with the organization's English as a second language (ESL) classes, GED classes, computers as well as citizenship class Executive Director Mary Wiegand said.
“We will train (volunteers),” Wiegand said. “The requirement (for volunteers) is you have to be 18 or older, and you have to have a GED or high school diploma.”
Some tutors left and drove up demand, she noted. But others aren’t able to volunteer because of the pandemic, Wiegand said, and some tutors are older and don’t have the technology skills to get online.
“Our enrollment is increasing,” she added. “They just keep coming and coming.”
Plus, classes are in-person but not like before.
“We’re limited on space because we have to distance so instead of coming to class twice a week, now they’re only coming to class once a week - our ESL students - so some of them just want that additional help,” Wiegand said.
Classes were online only from March 2020 through July 2020.
“You fall in love with the job,” Wiegand said. “When the student succeeds, the volunteer succeeds.”
Demand for the meal delivery has increased as well, Branting noted.
“We did have a home-delivered program and it was well utilized, but we’ve probably tripled the amount of home deliveries that we had prior,” she said.
It fills a need, she noted, and there’s also a curbside pickup.
“We need more routes,” Branting said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.