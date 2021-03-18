 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'You fall in love with the job': Volunteers needed at community center, literacy association
View Comments
alert featured

'You fall in love with the job': Volunteers needed at community center, literacy association

{{featured_button_text}}
Platte Valley Literary Association

Mary Wiegand, in front, and Melanie McKinney organize books in 2019. The Platte County Literary Association is looking for volunteers.

Almost a year after the Columbus Community Center closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2020, staff are looking for volunteers to help expand their meal delivery, Manager Cindy Branting said.

They’re not the only group in need locally: Platte Valley Literacy Association is looking for volunteers to help tutor.

“For a lot of these seniors, it’s the only person they see in a day,” Branting said. “It’s also a safety issue, you know. Somebody checking on them every day.”

A few times, volunteers have been able to get hold of an emergency contact when a resident does not answer the door, she said.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

“That’s no extra pressure on the volunteer,” Branting added. “It’s just if you have your route, you get to know these people and they look forward to having you come.”

The meals are only lunch and are delivered Monday through Friday. Volunteers need to have a valid driver’s license and either a GPS or a knowledge of Columbus' street system.

“It probably takes them about half an hour total,” Branting noted. “If we can even get a group of people, (who) would just take turns, like through a church.”

Volunteers also need to be free during lunch hours, Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.

Betsy

Betsy Eckhardt with the City of Columbus. Eckhardt said volunteers for the Columbus Community Center would help the elderly, who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“It’s important because we’re serving our elderly community,” Eckhardt said. “Our elderly in the community that has been affected the most harshly by COVID-19. So for us to do anything to make it easier when a lot of them have been in shutdown … is just a great way to give back.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the Platte Valley Literacy Association, tutors are needed to help students with the organization's English as a second language (ESL) classes, GED classes, computers as well as citizenship class Executive Director Mary Wiegand said.

“We will train (volunteers),” Wiegand said. “The requirement (for volunteers) is you have to be 18 or older, and you have to have a GED or high school diploma.”

Some tutors left and drove up demand, she noted. But others aren’t able to volunteer because of the pandemic, Wiegand said, and some tutors are older and don’t have the technology skills to get online.

“Our enrollment is increasing,” she added. “They just keep coming and coming.”

Plus, classes are in-person but not like before.

“We’re limited on space because we have to distance so instead of coming to class twice a week, now they’re only coming to class once a week - our ESL students - so some of them just want that additional help,” Wiegand said.

Cindy Branting

Cindy Branting, manager of the Columbus Community Center. The center has been closed for a year and is looking for volunteers to help with home delivery.

Classes were online only from March 2020 through July 2020.

“You fall in love with the job,” Wiegand said. “When the student succeeds, the volunteer succeeds.”

Demand for the meal delivery has increased as well, Branting noted.

“We did have a home-delivered program and it was well utilized, but we’ve probably tripled the amount of home deliveries that we had prior,” she said.

It fills a need, she noted, and there’s also a curbside pickup.

“We need more routes,” Branting said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Youth

  • Updated

CHS announces honor roll

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News