'You fall in love with the job': Volunteers needed at community center, literacy association

“It’s important because we’re serving our elderly community,” Eckhardt said. “Our elderly in the community that has been affected the most harshly by COVID-19. So for us to do anything to make it easier when a lot of them have been in shutdown … is just a great way to give back.”

For the Platte Valley Literacy Association, tutors are needed to help students with the organization's English as a second language (ESL) classes, GED classes, computers as well as citizenship class Executive Director Mary Wiegand said.

“We will train (volunteers),” Wiegand said. “The requirement (for volunteers) is you have to be 18 or older, and you have to have a GED or high school diploma.”

Some tutors left and drove up demand, she noted. But others aren’t able to volunteer because of the pandemic, Wiegand said, and some tutors are older and don’t have the technology skills to get online.

“Our enrollment is increasing,” she added. “They just keep coming and coming.”

Plus, classes are in-person but not like before.