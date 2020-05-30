Young strawberry care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With home gardening for food production on the rise, strawberries are one of the easiest fruits to grow. If you planted June-bearing strawberry plants this spring, be sure to pinch off all blossoms that develop this year.

Blooming and fruit production uses a lot of a plants energy in the form of carbohydrates and sugars produced during photosynthesis. New plants have a limited amount of stored energy and undeveloped roots.

If blossoms are not removed, energy that needs to go to root and runner development the first year is used to develop fruit instead. Young plants allowed to produce fruit will eventually produce runners, but these runners will not be strong enough to produce a good crop of berries next year.

For the plant population needed for a good crop next year, early runner development is needed. Early runners formed this year will produce far more strawberries than runners that form later this season.

Along with weed control and correct watering, be sure to pinch blossoms off of newly planted June-bearing strawberries.