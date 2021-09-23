Your mental health is important – let yoga help

“Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.” * MentalHealth.gov
Ways to maintain positive mental health include:
• Getting professional help if you need it
• Connecting with others
• Staying positive
• Getting physically active
• Helping others
• Getting enough sleep
• Developing coping skills
In recent years and especially during our unfortunate pandemic that we are experiencing currently, mental health has been a very important concern. It is very hard to take care of our mental health if we can’t be around people and when life is stressful.
The YMCA mission is “to put Christian principles into practice, through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
Working at the Y, we are firm believers in the work we do. Your safety and health are very important to us. We strive to keep a clean facility and a place where you can feel safe meeting friends. We do provide an array of different classes to meet your mind and body needs. The Y knows how important it is to take care of yourself so that you can take care of others in your life.
Our highlighted “Class of the Month” for September is Yoga. We are starting to offer more yoga classes at the Y. Yoga is a free class with your YMCA membership.
Benefits of yoga include:
1. Can decrease stress
2. Relieves anxiety
3. May reduce inflammation
4. Could improve heart health
5. Improves quality of life
6. May fight depression
7. Could reduce chronic pain
8. Could promote sleep quality
9. Improves flexibility and balance
10. Could help improve breathing
11. May relieve migraines
12. Promotes healthy eating habits
13. Can increase strength
So, if you are needing a mental refresher, let the YMCA help you today. Our next Yoga classes are Sept 29 at 8:15am and Sept 30 at 6:30pm. Take care of you, you will be glad you did.
Jennifer Brownlow is the wellness director at the Columbus Family YMCA.