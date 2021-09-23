Your mental health is important – let yoga help

“Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.” * MentalHealth.gov

Ways to maintain positive mental health include:

• Getting professional help if you need it

• Connecting with others

• Staying positive

• Getting physically active

• Helping others

• Getting enough sleep

• Developing coping skills

In recent years and especially during our unfortunate pandemic that we are experiencing currently, mental health has been a very important concern. It is very hard to take care of our mental health if we can’t be around people and when life is stressful.

The YMCA mission is “to put Christian principles into practice, through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”