Youth - Dec.16, 2020

Micek on dean’s list at USF
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota -- The University of Sioux Falls has announced that Sarah Micek, a 2019 graduate of Columbus High School and daughter of Alan and Lori Micek, has earned placement on the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. She is majoring in business administration with a minor in marketing, and is a member of the USF track and field team.
Academic recognition for the dean’s list requires a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
CCC announces midyear graduates
COLUMBUS -- Central Community College has announced the names of midyear graduate candidates who have received degrees or diplomas. Graduates include students from Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses.
Associate of Applied Science Degree: Albion - Ashley J. Lindgren, agricultural sciences; Kelli R. Niewohner, human services; Bellwood - Hailey Phelps, early childhood education; Columbus - Erika Almazan, Courtney J. Bloebaum, Gricelda D. Brabec, Tina M. Hein and Shawn Vanderpool, business administration; Kimberly A. Dreher, business technology; Norma L. Rodriguez, early childhood education; Kody D. Carlson, Tychique M. Kutalu and Marcos Silva Borges, mechatronics; and Denilson L. Quelex Caballeros, welding technology; Genoa - Andrew J. Dunn, drafting and design technology; Osceola - Timothy E. Crane, business administration; Schuyler - Julissa Lira Quezada, business administration; Ofelia J. Mercado, business administration; Stromsburg - Jaimee S. Ortegren, business administration.
Associate of Arts Degree: Bellwood - Jacqueline M. Drozda; Columbus - Grace M. Christensen, Matt E. Hoenk, Dakota C. Miller, Anthony L. Ochoa Laurean, Cristian A. Quinteros and Trina L. Sky; Osceola - Lela A. Blackburn; Shelby - Ruth M. Godejohn.
Associate of Science Degree: Columbus - Taylor I. Murray and Derek S. Smejkal.
Diploma: Albion - Stacy Sizemore, business technology, and Matthew M. Krohn, quality technology; Bruno - Jordyn Popple, agricultural sciences; Columbus - Jacob W. Battershell, Eva Colima, Jennifer Guillen, Shelby R. Jarosz, Lexis L. Kucera, Lindsay M. Olson, Timothy J. Ramaekers, Leah K. Rosberg, Daisy E. Salazar, Kellie J. Swearingen and Brandi R. Warner, business administration; Aaron L. Howland, environmental health and safety; Javier Acosta Perez, Christopher A. Batten, Adam T. Ilgen and Christopher J. Reynolds, mechatronics; and Carolyn A. Harouff, quality technology; David City - Walter A. Palencia Juarez, information technology and systems; Schuyler - Jessica L. Cuevas and Salvador Roldan Jr., business administration; Liliana Mendez, early childhood education; Pedro E. Cristobal and Roberto D. Pedro, mechatronics; and Michael Hernandez, welding technology; Silver Creek - Staci M. Lemburg, business administration.
