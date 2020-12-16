Youth - Dec.16, 2020

Micek on dean’s list at USF

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota -- The University of Sioux Falls has announced that Sarah Micek, a 2019 graduate of Columbus High School and daughter of Alan and Lori Micek, has earned placement on the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. She is majoring in business administration with a minor in marketing, and is a member of the USF track and field team.