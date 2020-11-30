Youth - Dec. 2

Elks chooses Teens of the Month

The following students have been selected by the Elks as the November Teens of the Month:

Abigail Lutjelusche, daughter of Luke and Meridith Lutjelusche, is a senior at Lakeview High School. Her activities include FFA President and Reporter, 4-H Club President, St. Bonaventure Religious Educator, Yearbook Co-Editor in Chief, National Honor Society Vice President and President, FBLA, Youth Leadership Columbus, Cultivate ACCESS, and Nebraska Farm Bureau’s The Crew. Her hobbies include exhibiting and judging livestock, attending Cattlemen’s meetings and other agricultural activities, and spending time with family and friends.

Libby Wurdeman, a senior at Columbus High School, is the daughter of Jill Wurdeman and Ross Wurdeman. Her activities include Student Council, Quiz Bowl, National Honor Society, FBLA, Mock Trial, Circle of Friends, Creative Writing Club, newspaper, Key Club, and art club. Her hobbies include reading, attending sporting activities, and CHS video board operator and video editor.

