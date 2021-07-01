Youth - July 1

Local Students Earn Degrees at Benedictine College

Local students recently earned degrees from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The college graduated 309 students, including 38 with graduate degrees. The graduates heard from Bishop Andrew Cozzens, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and a Benedictine alumnus from the class of 1991, who delivered an inspiring Commencement Address. Local students receiving degrees include:

Noon Rotary Student of the Year named

McKenzie Kallweit, a recent graduate of Columbus High School has been selected as the 2021 Noon Rotary Student of the Year. Some of her school activities included ; cheerleading, tennis, student council, and National Honor Society. Her college plans include attending the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and studying pre-physician assistant course work. Her parents are Jennifer Kallweit and Jeff Kallweit of Columbus.