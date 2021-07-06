Youth - July 6

Candidates announced for 48th commencement at Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College has celebrated the success of its graduates this spring. The college held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus recently.
Some 905 students were listed in the commencement program. The 905 students earned 997 degrees, 56 students earned two degrees, 10 earned three degrees, and five earned four degrees.
Area students include:
Associate of Arts: Albion - Bradon Anderson, Kevin Boilesen, and Cabre Johnson; Bellwood - Morgan Eickmeier and Lindsey Nickolite; Clarkson - Jaimee Gilbert; Columbus - Alayna Allen, Bailey Christensen, Joseph Gomez, Logan Hardy, Raegan Hardy, Tasha Johnson, Abby Kapels and Logan Runge; David City - Nicholas Mackey; Dodge - Kierra Stewart; Leigh - Kaycee Grotelueschen; Lindsay - Carter Masteller; Newman Grove - Vanessa Arreguin and Maddison Steffensmeier; Osceola - Kelsie Davidson; Petersburg - Aubrey Nygren; St. Edward - Tanner Trube; Schuyler - Abner Perez; Shelby - Jamie Hopwood, Jayce Vrbka and Megan Way. Associate Degree in Nursing: Albion - Tayla Rasmussen; Columbus - Darcy Patrick, Elisabeth Schalk and Karissa Sims; Monroe - Mattie Dohmen. Associate of Science: Bellwood - Laura Eickmeier; Clarks - Tanner Parsons; Clarkson - Emma Williams; Columbus - Makaela Cloeter, Kristy Proctor and D'Ann Wurdinger; David City - Justin Escamilla, Morgan Hoeft and Breanna Stouffer; Genoa - Calista Pilakowski; Howells - Hannah Bayer and Jessi Brester; Leigh - Cort Pokorney; Lindsay - Matthew Pfeifer; Newman Grove - Riley Montoya and Chadwick Vincent; Osceola - Kylie Merry; Schuyler - Sara Murua; Silver Creek - Ashley Borowiak. Associate in accounting: Rising City - Madison O'Dell. Associate in agriculture: Bellwood - Colby Hopkins; Clarkson - Seth Cech; Rising City - Nicholas Ruth. Associate in agriculture - agribusiness: Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal; Platte Center - Aliana Janssen. Associate in agriculture - agronomy: Howells - Kade Hegemann; Osceola - Kalin Gabriel; Platte Center - Aliana Janssen. Associate in agriculture - diversified agriculture: Creston - Anthony Bruhn. Associate in agriculture - precision agriculture: David City - Colin Vandenberg; Newman Grove - Brady Sokol; Osceola - Kalin Gabriel. Associate in auto body repair technology: Columbus - Daniel Tworek; Lindsay - Parker Anderson. Associate in automotive technology: Humphrey - Alexandra Thompson. Associate in building construction: Clarkson - Douglas Pocasangr; Creston - Jacob Kapels; David City - Creighton Redler; Shelby - Austin Coffin; Silver Creek - Zachary Jarecki; Stromsburg - Benjamin Tidyman. Associate in business: Rising City - Taylor Potter. Associate in criminal justice: Humphrey - Brandon Wunderlich. Associate in diesel technology: Clarkson - Brad Kratochvil; Columbus - Alex Preister; Dodge - Jeremy Doernemann; Humphrey - Jarrett Weidner; Monroe - Andrew Nelson; Octavia - Zachery Blum; St. Edward - Jesse Osantowski. Associate in drafting: Columbus - Ethan Hanzel and Zachary Wais; Stromsburg - Lucas Schaefer. Associate in early childhood education: Dodge - Tonya Brester. Associate in electrical construction and control: Columbus - Jacob Schindel; Genoa - Christopher Sempek. Associate in electromechanical technology: Clarkson - Jonathan Yosten; Columbus - Juan Gutierrez and Jacob Schindel; Dodge - Zachary Lund; Schuyler - Dylan Wolfe. Associate in graphic design: David City - Nya Jakub. Associate in health information management systems: Schuyler - Jailene Portillo-Gaspar. Associate heating, ventilation, and air conditioning: Albion - Michael Brengelman; Columbus - Andrew Furasek; Howells - Josh Brester; Schuyler - Mario Encarnacion. Associate in horticulture and golf course management: Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal. Associate in information technology: Newman Grove - Dylan Bagley. Associate in media arts: Columbus - Joshua Spenner; Schuyler - Elian Zacarias. Associate in paramedic: Columbus - Logan Runge. Associate in physical therapist assistant: Platte Center - Ashley Gilsdorf. Associate in utility line: Clarkson - Travis Stanley; Columbus - Evan Sliva; Polk - Riley Carlstrom; St. Edward - Griffin Babb; Stromsburg - Tyler Lamoree. Associate in veterinary technology: Columbus - Katrina Enderson; Newman Grove - Esmeralda Arreguin; Osceola - Erika Burritt. Diploma in Business: Dodge - Kierra Stewart; Rising City - Madison O'Dell. Diploma in Drafting: Columbus - Ethan Hanzel; Genoa - Nolan Ramaekers. Diploma in Mechanical Drafting: Columbus - Zachary Wais. Diploma in Practical Nursing: Columbus - Rylee Karella; Osceola - Kylie Merry; Stromsburg - Emily Noyd. Diploma in Welding: Clarkson - Garrett Sayers; Polk - Joseph Ertzner. Certificate in Broadcast Production: Albion - Cristopher Thiem. Certificate in Drafting: Clarkson - Kristi Dinslage; Columbus - Curtis Briggs; Genoa - Nolan Ramaekers. Certificate in Drug and Alcohol Counseling: St. Edward - Rebecca Sindelar. Certificate in Food Service and Dietary Management: Columbus - Crecencia Mireles. Certificate in Machining and Manufacturing Automation: Columbus - Riley Petersen and Zachary Wais. Certificate in Mechanical Drafting: Columbus - Zachary Wais. Certificate in Media Production: Albion - Cristopher Thiem. Certificate in Real Estate: Linwood - Trista Slonecker.
Cole Tessendorf Named to Augustana University's Dean's List
Augustana University announced that Cole Tessendorf of Columbus has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
South Dakota State University announces dean's list
The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2021 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU'scolleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Area students include: Albion: Anna Hamling; Columbus: Carissa Deal and Mattia Purcell; Dodge: Kaitlynn Bjorklund; Linwood: Cassandra Macholan and Natasha Macholan; Monroe: Hannah Groth.
Logan Mueller Named to A-R-C All-Academic Team
Buena Vista University junior baseball player Logan Mueller has been named to the American Rivers Conference Spring 2021 All-Academic Team as recently announced by the league office.
Mueller, a native of Columbus, is currently an ag business major and holds a 3.933 cumulative GPA.