Youth - July 6

Candidates announced for 48th commencement at Northeast Community College

Associate of Arts: Albion - Bradon Anderson, Kevin Boilesen, and Cabre Johnson; Bellwood - Morgan Eickmeier and Lindsey Nickolite; Clarkson - Jaimee Gilbert; Columbus - Alayna Allen, Bailey Christensen, Joseph Gomez, Logan Hardy, Raegan Hardy, Tasha Johnson, Abby Kapels and Logan Runge; David City - Nicholas Mackey; Dodge - Kierra Stewart; Leigh - Kaycee Grotelueschen; Lindsay - Carter Masteller; Newman Grove - Vanessa Arreguin and Maddison Steffensmeier; Osceola - Kelsie Davidson; Petersburg - Aubrey Nygren; St. Edward - Tanner Trube; Schuyler - Abner Perez; Shelby - Jamie Hopwood, Jayce Vrbka and Megan Way. Associate Degree in Nursing: Albion - Tayla Rasmussen; Columbus - Darcy Patrick, Elisabeth Schalk and Karissa Sims; Monroe - Mattie Dohmen. Associate of Science: Bellwood - Laura Eickmeier; Clarks - Tanner Parsons; Clarkson - Emma Williams; Columbus - Makaela Cloeter, Kristy Proctor and D'Ann Wurdinger; David City - Justin Escamilla, Morgan Hoeft and Breanna Stouffer; Genoa - Calista Pilakowski; Howells - Hannah Bayer and Jessi Brester; Leigh - Cort Pokorney; Lindsay - Matthew Pfeifer; Newman Grove - Riley Montoya and Chadwick Vincent; Osceola - Kylie Merry; Schuyler - Sara Murua; Silver Creek - Ashley Borowiak. Associate in accounting: Rising City - Madison O'Dell. Associate in agriculture: Bellwood - Colby Hopkins; Clarkson - Seth Cech; Rising City - Nicholas Ruth. Associate in agriculture - agribusiness: Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal; Platte Center - Aliana Janssen. Associate in agriculture - agronomy: Howells - Kade Hegemann; Osceola - Kalin Gabriel; Platte Center - Aliana Janssen. Associate in agriculture - diversified agriculture: Creston - Anthony Bruhn. Associate in agriculture - precision agriculture: David City - Colin Vandenberg; Newman Grove - Brady Sokol; Osceola - Kalin Gabriel. Associate in auto body repair technology: Columbus - Daniel Tworek; Lindsay - Parker Anderson. Associate in automotive technology: Humphrey - Alexandra Thompson. Associate in building construction: Clarkson - Douglas Pocasangr; Creston - Jacob Kapels; David City - Creighton Redler; Shelby - Austin Coffin; Silver Creek - Zachary Jarecki; Stromsburg - Benjamin Tidyman. Associate in business: Rising City - Taylor Potter. Associate in criminal justice: Humphrey - Brandon Wunderlich. Associate in diesel technology: Clarkson - Brad Kratochvil; Columbus - Alex Preister; Dodge - Jeremy Doernemann; Humphrey - Jarrett Weidner; Monroe - Andrew Nelson; Octavia - Zachery Blum; St. Edward - Jesse Osantowski. Associate in drafting: Columbus - Ethan Hanzel and Zachary Wais; Stromsburg - Lucas Schaefer. Associate in early childhood education: Dodge - Tonya Brester. Associate in electrical construction and control: Columbus - Jacob Schindel; Genoa - Christopher Sempek. Associate in electromechanical technology: Clarkson - Jonathan Yosten; Columbus - Juan Gutierrez and Jacob Schindel; Dodge - Zachary Lund; Schuyler - Dylan Wolfe. Associate in graphic design: David City - Nya Jakub. Associate in health information management systems: Schuyler - Jailene Portillo-Gaspar. Associate heating, ventilation, and air conditioning: Albion - Michael Brengelman; Columbus - Andrew Furasek; Howells - Josh Brester; Schuyler - Mario Encarnacion. Associate in horticulture and golf course management: Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal. Associate in information technology: Newman Grove - Dylan Bagley. Associate in media arts: Columbus - Joshua Spenner; Schuyler - Elian Zacarias. Associate in paramedic: Columbus - Logan Runge. Associate in physical therapist assistant: Platte Center - Ashley Gilsdorf. Associate in utility line: Clarkson - Travis Stanley; Columbus - Evan Sliva; Polk - Riley Carlstrom; St. Edward - Griffin Babb; Stromsburg - Tyler Lamoree. Associate in veterinary technology: Columbus - Katrina Enderson; Newman Grove - Esmeralda Arreguin; Osceola - Erika Burritt. Diploma in Business: Dodge - Kierra Stewart; Rising City - Madison O'Dell. Diploma in Drafting: Columbus - Ethan Hanzel; Genoa - Nolan Ramaekers. Diploma in Mechanical Drafting: Columbus - Zachary Wais. Diploma in Practical Nursing: Columbus - Rylee Karella; Osceola - Kylie Merry; Stromsburg - Emily Noyd. Diploma in Welding: Clarkson - Garrett Sayers; Polk - Joseph Ertzner. Certificate in Broadcast Production: Albion - Cristopher Thiem. Certificate in Drafting: Clarkson - Kristi Dinslage; Columbus - Curtis Briggs; Genoa - Nolan Ramaekers. Certificate in Drug and Alcohol Counseling: St. Edward - Rebecca Sindelar. Certificate in Food Service and Dietary Management: Columbus - Crecencia Mireles. Certificate in Machining and Manufacturing Automation: Columbus - Riley Petersen and Zachary Wais. Certificate in Mechanical Drafting: Columbus - Zachary Wais. Certificate in Media Production: Albion - Cristopher Thiem. Certificate in Real Estate: Linwood - Trista Slonecker.