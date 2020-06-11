Youth - June 11, 2020

The following students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99: Albion - Mack Nelson; Columbus - Courtney Aldrich, Hanva Bassembat, Jesse Belsan, Shawna Booth, Alex Bunde, Jacey Clarey, Aiden Cromwell, Gui Demhougi, Josh Finecy, Vanessa Funes-Miguel, Nadine Hernandez, Julee Jaixen, Bailey Keller, Kaitlyn Kleinheksel, Tychique Kutalu, Stephanie Leffers, Gabe Moseman, Ethan Paben, Denilson Quelex Caballeros, Christopher Reynolds, Larisa Rother, Alex Ruelas Sanchez, Ron Sargent, Derek Smejkal, Travis Tilley, Macee Trotta, Zoe Tuxhorn, Shawn Vanderpool and Chelsea White; Duncan - Nick Petersen; Hordville - Lane Tomasek; Lindsay - Katelynn Endicott; Osceola - Connor Bartling; Shelby - Brenna Ingalls; Silver Creek - Reid Jones; Stromsburg - Cade Brazda, Katie Nyberg, Miranda Rosenkranz and Elias Smith.

Doane awards degrees

CRETE -- Despite being unable to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony due to COVID-19, Doane University awarded 450 degrees to its spring graduates. Among the graduates are the following area students: Columbus - Alyssa Downs, Bachelor of Arts in Special Education; Teresa Hausmann, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Alexander Lange, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Timothy J. Novak, Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies in Business; Silver Creek - Benjamin Zwiener, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Mathematics; Stromsburg - Aaron Giannou, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.