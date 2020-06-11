Youth - June 11, 2020

UNK announces dean’s list
KEARNEY -- The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better.
The following area students are among those earning honors: Albion - Ronald Gonzalez, Jonathan Merten, Jacob Nore, Bailey Reigle, Hailey Schademann, Keiley Tisthammer, Karley Zoucha; Columbus - Henrique Da Paz Adabo, Adrian Hernandez, Kyle Anderson, Cheyanne Barber, Cameron Barnes, Natasha Becker, Jennifer Belsan, Brooke Benck, Emma Benck, Lauren Benck, Gracie Borer, Grant Brunken, Kaleb Buck, Zach Ciboron, Tristan Colford, Derek Elton, Alyssa Hartman, Hannah Haynes, Qin He, Jack Higginbotham, Sebastian Hoer, Caitlin Hottovy, Dylan Johnson, Michaela Jones, Michael John Koch, III, Britney Kouma, Kayleen Kouma, Sara Kruse, Aspen Luebbe, Anna Maurer, Isaac McPhillips, Hannah Menke, Kaitlynn Meyer, Alexis Milburn, Jacob Novicki, Samuel Novicki, Stefani Padilla Exebio, Halla Paschold, Caden Pelan, Miles Putnam, Sierra Rhea, Autumn Rhoads, Hannah Sealock, Daniel Strecker, Carter Thorson, Viviana Velazquez, Marcus Wagner, Faith Willets, Tyler Wurtz, Andrew Zaruba, Carson Zwingman; Lindsay - Leah Lindhorst; Monroe - Ryan Range; Newman Grove - William Frisch, Cassandra Wojcik; Osceola - Christian Schleif; Petersburg - Paige Ketteler; Polk - Kyler Van Housen; Saint Edward - Tara Buettner, Jenna Oberhauser, Jacob Riggs-Ramage; Shelby - Sydnie Adams, Brianna Garcia, Sarah Godejohn, Agustin Ruvalcaba, Jr., Nicholas Vavricek; Silver Creek - Cy Jennings Cannon, Wynn Cannon, Kole Prososki; Stromsburg - Savannah Donnelly, Kaylen Miller; Tarnov - Blair Beltz.
Farley earns masters from Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- 296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students earned their degrees from Morningside College in the spring of 2020. Among the graduates is Kristianna Farley of Polk. Farley earned a Masters of Science Nursing degree.
Parker on dean's list at MMC
YANKTON, South Dakota -- Mount Marty College (MMC) has announced the Spring 2020 Dean's List honorees. Among those honored is Hallie Parker of Columbus. The MMC Dean's List comprises undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.
CCC announces honors lists
Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2020 spring semester. The following students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average: Albion - Kelli Niewohner, Stacy Sizemore and Marissa Wilson-Hamm; Columbus - Alejandro Espino, Andres Espino, Callan Fuchser, Mariam Garcia Escobar, Mitchell Goc, Cody Goeben, Tara Kamrath, Joel Kasik, Audra Korger, Sam Martinez, Esmeralda Maya, Declan McPhillips, Merari Merida, Bud Mick, Thea Moore, Tristen Romero, Leah Rosberg, Taiylor Sanders and Kassidy Soulliere; Genoa - Andrew Dunn; Lindsay - Allanah Beller; Osceola - Tim Crane, Sierra Harrison and Grant Lindsley; Stromsburg - Mathew Silversmith; Surprise - Clare Kohl.
The following students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99: Albion - Mack Nelson; Columbus - Courtney Aldrich, Hanva Bassembat, Jesse Belsan, Shawna Booth, Alex Bunde, Jacey Clarey, Aiden Cromwell, Gui Demhougi, Josh Finecy, Vanessa Funes-Miguel, Nadine Hernandez, Julee Jaixen, Bailey Keller, Kaitlyn Kleinheksel, Tychique Kutalu, Stephanie Leffers, Gabe Moseman, Ethan Paben, Denilson Quelex Caballeros, Christopher Reynolds, Larisa Rother, Alex Ruelas Sanchez, Ron Sargent, Derek Smejkal, Travis Tilley, Macee Trotta, Zoe Tuxhorn, Shawn Vanderpool and Chelsea White; Duncan - Nick Petersen; Hordville - Lane Tomasek; Lindsay - Katelynn Endicott; Osceola - Connor Bartling; Shelby - Brenna Ingalls; Silver Creek - Reid Jones; Stromsburg - Cade Brazda, Katie Nyberg, Miranda Rosenkranz and Elias Smith.
Doane awards degrees
CRETE -- Despite being unable to hold an in-person Commencement ceremony due to COVID-19, Doane University awarded 450 degrees to its spring graduates. Among the graduates are the following area students: Columbus - Alyssa Downs, Bachelor of Arts in Special Education; Teresa Hausmann, Master of Education in Educational Leadership; Alexander Lange, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Timothy J. Novak, Bachelor of Arts in Professional Studies in Business; Silver Creek - Benjamin Zwiener, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Mathematics; Stromsburg - Aaron Giannou, Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
Diplomas were mailed to May graduates and they have been invited to attend Doane's winter Commencement ceremony on Dec. 12, 2020, or the university's spring Commencement ceremony May 15, 2021, to be honored for their graduation.
Hastings dean’s list announced
HASTINGS -- Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its spring 2020 semester. Eligibility requires a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Among those honored are the following area students (an asterisk* denotes 4.0 grade point average): Columbus - Wren Allen, Joseph Campbell*, Carly Cremers*, Joseph Jahn*; Polk - Abigail Collingham*.
USD announces dean’s list
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- The University of South Dakota has announced students earning honors for the spring semester. Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the Dean’s List if they received a 3.5 GPA for courses: Albion - Jessie Thomas Sullivan; Humphrey - MaKayla Catherine Hamling.
