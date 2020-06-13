Youth - June 13, 2020

Cherry on dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Payton Cherry of Monroe, qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5

CSC announces president’s list

CHADRON -- Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution's Spring 2020 President's List. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and include the following area students: Columbus - Emily Hand, Kelli Schoch; Ulysses - Cole Martinez.

Area student named Dimmitt Scholar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Morningside College has named 164 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year. Among those recognized is Matthew Strecker of Columbus.

Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside College for more than 60 years.

