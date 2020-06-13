Youth - June 13, 2020

Cross County announces honor rolls
STROMSBURG -- Cross County Community Schools has announced students earning honors for the fourth quarter/second semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Students on the “All A Honor Roll” are: Seniors - Landon Berck, Amanda Giannou, Kenna Holtzen, Randy Rafert; Juniors - Chloe Bain, Shea Corwin, Ruby Johansen, Lincoln Kelley, Erica Stratman; Sophomores - Madelynn Hennessy, Ashton Holtzen, Haileigh Moutray, Josephine Noble, Preston Pinkelman, Christina Rystrom, Shep Spahn; Freshmen - Madalyn Johansen, Jacelyn Rutherford, Paige Stewart; Eighth grade - Reese David, Kylee Krol, Addison Linn, Lilly Peterson, Makayla Quilhot; Seventh grade - Ava Cramer, Lindee Kelley, Ellasyn Pinkelman, Elizabeth Rutherford; Sixth grade - Jameson Conway, Emaree Dickey, Colton Duncan, Sydney Hengelfelt, Eden Peterson, Adrienne Waller.
Students on the ‘Honor Roll’ are: Seniors - Savannah Anderson, Hannah Blender, Faith Fellows, Avery Hanson, Thomas Harrington-Newton, Katharine Kopetzky, Cael Lundstrom, Jacob Nielsen, Colton Nuttelman, Olivia Nyberg, Sammie Osentowski, Austyn Ostrom, Isaiah Spahn, Austin Vanhorn; Juniors - Kaleb Bliss, Brianna Fanning, Sydnee Goossen, Kayla Groover, Zachary Haug, James Hennessy, Mallory Jensen, Jacy Mentink, Garrett Miller, Talia Nienhueser, Isaac Noyd, Mackenzie Nuttelman, Christian Rystrom, Cortlyn Schaefer, Ethan Smith, Rachel Smith, Alexandra Tremblay, Grace Yungdahl; Sophomore - Cory Hollinger, Hannah Linn, Jentry Lovejoy, Channer Marsden, Damon Mickey, Owen Renken, Haden Sittler; Freshmen - Kylie Anderson, Trevor Bolton, Jayden Fellows, Katie Frazier, Jackson Lindburg, Taylor Lindburg, Levi Miller, Leighton Nuttelman, Janessa Rascon, Tobey Waller; Eighth grade - Izaac Dickey, Andrew Dubas, Tanner Hollinger, Dane Holtzen, Mason Lindburg, Treven Nienhueser, Alex Noyd, Rafe Peterson, Lorelei Schram, Ashton Seim, Brett Williams; Seventh grade - Lucy Berggren, Kinsleigh Bethune, Tony DeWitt, Gabriel Donnelly, Wyatt Hengelfelt, Marshall Johansen, Kaleena Nuttelman, Revin Nyberg, Alyssa Renken, Carson Schaefer, Tierney Schoch, Suani Sotelo, Chesney Sundber; Sixth grade - Sawyer Anderson, Britney Arcos-Moore, Madysen Berggren, MaHaylee Dotson-Monroe, Matthew Frazier, Kylie Moore, Kirk Sparrow, Ruger Webb.
Cherry on dean’s list
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Payton Cherry of Monroe, qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5
CSC announces president’s list
CHADRON -- Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution's Spring 2020 President's List. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, and include the following area students: Columbus - Emily Hand, Kelli Schoch; Ulysses - Cole Martinez.
Area student named Dimmitt Scholar
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Morningside College has named 164 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year. Among those recognized is Matthew Strecker of Columbus.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside College for more than 60 years.
