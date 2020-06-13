Youth - June 13, 2020

NDA chooses delegates for NAYI

LINCOLN -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has announced the student delegates selected to attend this year’s Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), to be held July 6-10. In its 49th year, NAYI challenges its delegates to learn more about the agricultural industry and careers available to them in their future. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s Institute, with the theme “Building Your Brand” will be held virtually. The following area students have been selected as delegates: Columbus – Olivia Klug, Emilee Spitz; Lindsay – Preston Sueper; Silver Creek – Ross Hebda.