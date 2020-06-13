Youth - June 13, 2020

NDA chooses delegates for NAYI
LINCOLN -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has announced the student delegates selected to attend this year’s Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), to be held July 6-10. In its 49th year, NAYI challenges its delegates to learn more about the agricultural industry and careers available to them in their future. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, this year’s Institute, with the theme “Building Your Brand” will be held virtually. The following area students have been selected as delegates: Columbus – Olivia Klug, Emilee Spitz; Lindsay – Preston Sueper; Silver Creek – Ross Hebda.
Courtney Nelson of Monroe will serve as a Nebraska Agriculture Youth Council member.
Mueller earns honors at BVU
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Logan Mueller, of Columbus, was named to Buena Vista University's Spring 2020 Dean's List. Mueller was among more than 500 students who were named to the list.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Twin River students on honor rolls
GENOA – Twin River Public Schools has announced honor rolls for the fourth quarter/second semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The following students earned "Honor Roll with Distinction"; (*) indicates student is on the ‘Honor Roll with Distinction’ for both semester and quarter: Seniors - Tucker Alexander*, Isaac Booth (qtr.), Chloe Cave*, Antonio Cruz*, Landon Cuba*, Jacob Czarnick*, Eva Fehringer*, Carter Frenzen*, Dillon Gottsch (qtr.), Josephina Gasper (qtr.), Kyle Kemper (qtr.), Catherine Laska*, Marissa Morris*, Irelynd Pearson*, Mason Prososki*, Nolan Ramaekers*, Payton Rinkol*, Trevor Strain*, Caitlyn Van Winkle*; Juniors – Trent Ashley (qtr.), Chase Buhl*, Alexis Cherry*, Lucas Cook (qtr.), Josh Czarnick*, Nicholas Euse (qtr.), Mia Gaston (qtr.), Weston Graham*, Ross Hebda*, Caleb Jenkinson*, Sydnei Kemper*, Brianna Konwinski (qtr.), Owen Koziol*, Tate Koziol*, Conner Oberhauser*, Katie Paczosa (qtr.), Breanna Schroder*, Emilee Spitz*, Keaton Zarek (qtr); Sophomores – Caleb Cornwell (qtr.), Kenedi Covert*, Gunner Fink*, Jed Jones (qtr.), Kamryn Lemburg*, Kadren Miller*, Nicholas Reardon (qtr.), Logan Reeg (qtr.), Natalie Reeg*, Whitney Schmidt*, Allison Sikes*, Jackson Strain*, Racheal Strain*, Raina Swanson*, Makynzie Swantek*, Hannah Urban*, Scott Wyman*, Beau Zoucha (qtr.); Freshmen – Braden Allen (qtr.), Adam Behrens*, Victoria Cornwell*, Aiden Cuba*, Kristen Fitzgerald (qqtr.), Sophie Frenzen (qtr.), Caden Jenkinson*, Jamie Jensen (qtr.), Spencer Kula (qtr.), Garrett Kunkee*, Spencer Ramaekers (qtqr.), Reghan Reis (qtr.), Evan Strain (qtr.), Braden Ternus*, Hannah Yrkoski*, Faith Zimmer (qtr.); Eighth grade - Conner Blaser*, Kadin Buhl (qtr.), Clay Brandenburger (sem.), Kadin Buhl*, Tessa Cherry*, Abbie Gaunt (qtr.), Kirk Hebda*, Ryder Kleckner*, Noah Ladd*, Delaney Reeg*, Brayden Rinkol*, Mason Rinkol*, Chloe Pilakowski (sem), Alexander Sikes (qtr.), Lydia Ziemba (qtr.); Seventh grade - Garrett Alexander (sem.), Jalynn Baumann*, Briley Cuba*, Mason Fink*, Carter Green*, Boston Hinkle*, Logan Kershaw*, Braeden Konz (sem.), Lacy Lemburg*, Lane Lund*, Lauryn Melcher*, Paydon Rinkol*, Landyn Roebuck*, Lindy Schmidt*, Xander Turner (sem.), Emma Yrkoski*.
The following students earned placement on the “Honor Roll”; (*) indicates placement on the “Honor Roll” for both the semester and quarter: Seniors - Isaac Booth (sem.), Kyle Kemper (sem.), Grant Swantek*; Juniors – Ethan Engstrom (qtr.), Paige Gray (qtr.), Jaxson Jones (qtr.), Brianna Konwinski (sem.), Keaton Zarek (sem.); Sophomores – Coltoon Rupp (qtr.), Mason Tenski (qtr.), Ty Vanek*, Beau Zoucha (sem.); Freshmen – Grant Gasper (qtr.), Sophie Frenzen (sem.), Ashton Johnson (qtr.), Spencer Kula (sem.), Spencer Ramaekers (sem.), Korbe Urkoski*, Faith Zimmer (sem.); Eighth grade – Clay Brandenburger (qtr.), Courtney Kemper (sem.), Taylor Pearson*, Chloe Pilakowski (qtr.), Skye Sock (qtr.), Lydia Ziemba (sem.); Seventh grade – Garrett Alexander (qtr.), Kylie Elm (qtr.), Ashley Engel (qtr.), Sophia Gasper*, Nathaniel Mundahl (qtr.), Xander Turner (qtr.), Benjamin Ziemba (qtr.).
Osten named a Roadman Scholar
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Morningside College has named 233 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year. Among those earning this recognition is Kenny A. Osten of Columbus.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College from 1936 to 1956. Osten received this honor in addition to being placed on the dean's list, which requires a minimum 3.67 grade point average.
Martensen receives scholarship
NORFOLK -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) recently awarded four scholarships to area graduates. The $500 scholarships are given to graduating High School Seniors within the district who are planning to further their education in a natural resources or agriculture related field.
Among those selected to receive scholarships in 2020 is Mikayla Martensen of Humphrey. Martensen is a graduate of Humphrey High School. She plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in Agricultural Education. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Martensen of Humphrey.
