Youth - June 25, 2021

Northeast Community College Students Named to ICCAC Academic All-Region List
Student-athletes at Northeast Community College excelled both in the classroom and in their respective sport this past season. Ninety-three student-athletes were named to the ICCAC Academic All-Region list.
Region XI Academic All-Region : First Team – 3.5 – 4.0 GPA; Second Team – 3.0 – 3.49 GPA
Baseball: First Team – Cade Lynam, Colin Lynam, Chris Mazzini, Cooper Whitt, Garrett Dudley, Houston Fogelstrom, Josh Conn, Keegan Thurston, Kobe Greenhalgh, Kolby Rich, Matt Dreher, Maximo De Leon, Nate Zyzda, Preston Tenney, Ryland Bates, Sam Manwarren, Tanner Olmstead, Tyler Monroe; Second Team – Alex Potter, Anthony Silvera Jr., Brandon Nicks, Christian Carew, Jake Roberts, Jeremy Schneider, Maxim Fullerton, Nick Carlson, Zane Zielinski; Men’s Basketball: First Team – Evan Decker, Grant Stec, Jared Lopez, Justin Hiser; Second Team – Andy Knapp, Ben Tew, Michael Anderson, Trey Drummond III; Women’s Basketball: First Team – Ashley Hassett, Breanna Stouffer, Kelly Kleffner, Lorna Maxon, Molly Davis, Taylor Peter; Second Team – Brianna Bauer, Hannah Ollendick, Patricija Peric ;Men’s Golf: First Team – Carter Schnoor, Everette Carroll ;Men’s Soccer: First Team – Cael Wiederin, Conner Bickford, David Evans Jr., Jeremy Dreher, Jyson Breitbarth, Riley Carlson; Second Team – Breno Neves, Carlos Jimenez, Hugo Santos, Juan Gallegos, Julius Schwendt, Mano Veldt, Mateo Gomez-Keep; Women’s Soccer: First Team – Emily Hughes, Hannah Cherven, Jonatha Tiger, Kelsey Tabbert, Londyn Cacciacarne, Mackenzie Byrnes, Madison Foutz, Meghan Colton, Taryn O’Brien; Second Team – Frida Aguilar-Ximello, Jessica Clinton, McKenna Bailiff, Naomi Pedroza, Sara Pedroza; Softball: First Team – Abby Balfour, Chantel Julian, Greta Lindberg, Jade Koch, Kierra Stewart, Lauryn Cardenas, Maggie Berryman, Morgan Haner, Taylor Nicolay, Vada Kruse; Second Team – Brianna Aguilera, Kinsey McClain, Sydney Schmitz; Volleyball: First Team – Carly Hirsch, Taylor Stelling, Elizabeth Christensen, Jamie Bonifas, Makayla Forsberg, Payton Weber; Second Team – Kinsey Skillstad.
Morningside announces 2020-21 Roadman Scholars
Morningside University has named 238 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
Kenny A. Osten of Columbus, Nebraska was included on this year's list of Roadman Scholars.
Kansas State University students from Nebraska earn spring 2021 degrees
The following students from Nebraska have earned spring 2021 degrees from Kansas State University:
Columbus: Lane Egger, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Dodge: Jared Bourek, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Humphrey: Kaydie Brandl, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture