Youth - June 4, 2020

Hastings College awards degrees
HASTINGS -- Hastings College held its 134th Commencement last month via streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Among the graduates are the following area students: Columbus - Carly Cremers, Summa Cum Laude with high distinction in Elementary Education/Theatre; Emily Grant, Biology, and high distinction in Health Communications; Parker Grant, Physics; Joseph Jahn, Summa Cum Laude with high distinction in Mathematics/Physics; Polk - Abigail Collingham, Exercise Science.
Women's Club awards scholarships
The Columbus Women's Club has awarded college scholarships to three high school graduating senior girls. Scholarship recipients for 2020 are Alexis Jeffryes, Brea Lassek and Emma Stewart.
Alexis Jeffryes is the daughter of Mike and Trina Jeffyres, and a graduate of Columbus High School. Her plans are to attend UNL and major in economics.
Brea Lassek is the daughter of Jeff and Kerry Lassek, and is a graduate of Scotus Central Catholic High School. Her plans are to attend Northwestern University and major in journalism.
Emma Stewart is the daughter of Klint and Cindy Stewart. She is a graduate of Lakeview High School, and plans to attend Chadron State College where she will major in biology.
Concordia awards degrees
SEWARD -- Concordia University awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 250 graduates on May 9. The Class of 2020 was honored with an online celebration, consisting of video clips of graduates celebrating their achievements.
Concordia's traditional, in-person commencement ceremony has been postponed to Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the graduates are the following students from area communities: Columbus - Paighton Barbre, Bachelor of Arts; Tate Janssen, Bachelor of Science in Education; Savannah Robertson, Bachelor of Science; Trey Stuthman, Masters in Education; Hordville - Taylor Beck, Bachelor of Science; Osceola - Lukas Ericson, Bachelor of Science in Education; Miranda Rathjen, Bachelor of Science in Education; Shelby - Sabra Moore, Bachelor of Arts.
Lusche earns scholarship
MILFORD -- The Nebraska Rod & Custom Association awarded two scholarships to Southeast Community College students. The students are studying Automotive Technology and Auto Collision Repair Technology. Madison Lusche of Columbus was one of the recipients, receiving $1,000 scholarship. After applying for the scholarship, students had a face-to-face interview with an NRCA member. Selection criteria included good attitude, grades and a plan for their future in automotive technology.
Area students graduate from UNO honors program
LINCOLN -- One-hundred-seventy-eight graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements.
The following are honors program graduates from area communities: Columbus - Amy Heusinkvelt, College of Arts and Sciences; Dana Hoppe, College of Arts and Sciences; Jessica Humphrey, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources; Humphrey - Alec Preister, College of Engineering.
NCTA announces graduates
CURTIS -- Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture students were honored May 7 during a virtual commencement ceremony. Area students receiving associate degrees include: Genoa - Christina Starkey, Veterinary Technology Systems; Shelby - Grant Romshek, Agribusiness Management Systems, and Agricultural Production Systems.
CSC honors graduates
CHADRON -- Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise held last month. Among the graduates are the following area students: Columbus - Erica Cech, Bachelor of Arts; Stromsburg - Kayla Hackenkamp, Bachelor of Arts.
Mickey inducted in PKP
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Mickey was initiated at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Carlson selected for Scholars Academy
OMAHA -- Twenty high-achieving students will begin their college careers in Omaha this fall as members of the College of Business Administration (CBA) Scholars Academy.
Designed for business students studying at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), the CBA Scholars Academy is welcoming its sixth cohort since the program began in 2015. Among those beginning the program is Calli Carlson of Osceola.
CBA Scholars receive financial support — a minimum $5,000 annual scholarship, awarded over four years, for a total of $20,000 — mentoring from business professionals, hands-on leadership opportunities, an international travel experience, and other personal and professional development programming.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.