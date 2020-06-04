Youth - June 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hastings College awards degrees

HASTINGS -- Hastings College held its 134th Commencement last month via streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Among the graduates are the following area students: Columbus - Carly Cremers, Summa Cum Laude with high distinction in Elementary Education/Theatre; Emily Grant, Biology, and high distinction in Health Communications; Parker Grant, Physics; Joseph Jahn, Summa Cum Laude with high distinction in Mathematics/Physics; Polk - Abigail Collingham, Exercise Science.

Women's Club awards scholarships

The Columbus Women's Club has awarded college scholarships to three high school graduating senior girls. Scholarship recipients for 2020 are Alexis Jeffryes, Brea Lassek and Emma Stewart.

Alexis Jeffryes is the daughter of Mike and Trina Jeffyres, and a graduate of Columbus High School. Her plans are to attend UNL and major in economics.

Brea Lassek is the daughter of Jeff and Kerry Lassek, and is a graduate of Scotus Central Catholic High School. Her plans are to attend Northwestern University and major in journalism.