Youth - Nov. 18, 2020

Forker receives scholarship for veterinary studies

ANKENY, Iowa – Elisabeth Forker, originally of Columbus, was recently awarded the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) Foundation Supporting Leadership Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Forker received her undergraduate degree from The University of Nebraska Lincoln. She is in her senior year at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University. After graduating with her Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, she would like to practice food animal medicine in Nebraska. Forker is the daughter of Ryan and June Loseke. She is married to her husband, Branden Forker.