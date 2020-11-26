Youth - Nov. 26, 2020

Scotus announces honor roll
Scotus Central Catholic has announced students earning honors for the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. Students earning all A’s are: Seniors – Madelyn Blaser, Gillian Brandt, Shelby Bridger, Joshua Faust, Keira Feehan, Olivia Fehringer, Emily Ferguson, Michael Gasper, Benjamin Juarez Mendez, Benjamin kamrath, Olivia Klug, Noah Korth, Cassie Kouma, Chau (Lily) Nguyen, Elizabeth Parker, Camille Pelan, Ashtyn Preister, Janae Rusher; Juniors – Christopher Adame-Hernandez, Gavin Brabec, Eden Broberg, Kyanne Casperson, Nicholas Ehlers, Zoe Euteneuer, Stephanie Hoenk, Jacob Melliger, Calder Obal, Hannah Pflum, Emiliano Rodriguez, Ashley Steiner, Makenna Svehla; Sophomores – Elizabeth Brezenski, Mark Buhman, Daniel Cline, Jackson Faust, Ted Fehringer, Jasmine Jackson, Brennen Jelinek, Samantha Johnston, Maysa Kuhl, Hailey Steffensmeier; Freshmen – Cecilia Arndt, Mary Faltys, Nicklaus Fleming, Matthew Gokie, Mason Gonka, Jackson Heng, Jude Maguire, Joanna Rusher, Amber Spawn, Isabel Zaruba; Eighth grade – Emma Brezenski, Isabella (Ella) Hash, Jessica Jackson, Ian Karges, Sofia Karges, Caroline Klitz, Raya Kluever, Adrianna Kush, Cohen Pelan, Rebecca Policky, Ava Rickert, Jacob Rother, Madden Saenz, Abigail Schumacher, Broderick Splittgerber, Evan Steffensmeier, Caleb Styskal, Rylie Tonniges, Quinn VunCannon; Seventh grade – Gisella Chilapa-Bello, Lola Doerneman, Hannah Heinrich, Kate Hendricks, Kayla Hoffman, Michael Krienke, Eli Maguire, Valeria Rodriguez Gutierrez, Josie Rother, Jillian Rusher, Thomas Settje, Audrey Stoner, Elizabeth Stoner, Jacqueline Stoner.
Students on the A Honor Roll are: Seniors - Katelyn Bayer, Laura Bettenhausen, Kamryn Chohon, Alli Demuth, Matthew Dolezal, Anna Ehlers, Brennan Frewing, Sebastien Fritz, Trenton Hamling, Jake Heesacker, Clarissa Kosch, Michaela Kresha, Ava Kuhl, Alex Novicki, Jaelyn Podolak, Nicolas Schultz, Justin Sliva, Josh Styskal, Ross Thorson, Kade Wiese, Madison Wittwer, Kaden Young; Juniors - Allie Baumert, Zane Beiermann, Roxanne Beshaler, Noah Bierman, Devon Borchers, Camille Cox, Carson Czarnick, Nathaniel Eisenmenger, Nolan Fleming, Jamison Kozak, Kate Maguire, Ruby Martinez, Dominic McPhillips, Grace Mustard, Garrett Oakley, Benjamin Policky, Luke Przymus, Sierra Quinn, Jack Ryan, Grace Sinclair, Timothy Sliva, Audrey Sprunk, Tyler Stuart, Regan Sucha, Ethan Wulf, Jin Lin Yang; Sophomores - Shelby Brandenburg, Ava Cremers, Lily Dohmen, Carter Filipi, Bohden Jedlicka, Whitney Klug, Paul Littlefield, Evan Ostdiek, Claire Rickert, Mason Roberts, Zachary Schultz, Alexander Settje, Shayleen Smith, Faith Weber, Allison Wemhoff, Blake Wemhoff, Nicholas Zoucha; Freshmen – Kyra Bowen, Haden Brabec, Ella Broberg, Tori Dush, Francis Fehringer, Kaitlyn Fleming, Evan Kiene, Eli Kreikemeier, Kamren Kudron, Max Lancaster, Savanna Muchmore, Nicole Peterson, Mason Puntney, Addison Schoenfelder, Caleb Schumacher, Josie Sliva, Kirsten Sucha, Kalee Ternus; Eighth grade – Aubree Beiermann, Caleb Cameron, Henry Chard, Mallory Dreesen, Haylee Faltys, Callen Jedlicka, Evan Jelinek, Noah Kamrath, Rebecca Kosch, Jordan Kouma, Noah Kuhl, Austin Long, Larkyn Mahoney, Landen Neville, Carter Nickeson, Katelyn Pensick, Meah Sackett, Jackson Sueper, Connor Wurtz, Grant Zoucha; Seventh grade - Jackson Baumert, Brett Belzer, Max Beshaler, Ava Bettenhausen, Camila Carrizales, Helene Chard, Jake Demuth, Aaron Duran, Peter Faltys, Mia Fehringer, Kate Hoffman, Brynn Homolka, Hudson Kloke, Sophia Love Langan, Myles McGannon, Aiden Meers, Sophie Parker, Evan Pavlik, Jackson Romberg, Addison Schumacher, Sydney Stuart, Carter Sucha, Will Sueper, Kiya Taylor, Emily Young.
Students on the B Honor Roll are: Seniors - Evan Bock, Este Lesiak, Tanley Miller, Simon Pichler, Evan Ruskamp, Jordon Skipton; Juniors – Elizabeth Adamy, Callie Backman, Tyler Cline, Jesse Dreifurst, Riley Eickmeier, Abee Hutchinson, Berlin Kluever, Halle Langan, Sophie Palmer, Sydney Quinn, Payton Schroeder, Trevor Schumacher, Seth VunCannon, Nathaniel Wemhoff, Vijayalakshmi Wemhoff; Sophomores – Brooklyn Brandt, Jase Christensen, Patrick Cieloha-Carreto, Kaelyn Dierman, Alex Ferguson, Bryce Follette, Alyssa Hiemer, Cameron Houfek, Lauren Houfek, Eli Jarecke, Jamison Kush, Brooke Lehr, Haley Leise, Emma Lindhorst, Alex Long, Samuel Meyer, Katie Nelsen, Jace Nelson, Taylor Neville, Lindsay Ohnoutka, Neleigh Sliva, Kvanaugh Splittgerber, Alex Zoucha; Freshmen – Kaden Backman, Makenna Barels, Aidan Bettenhausen, Alexandra Chavez, Juan (David) DeLeon, Olivia Ehlers, Logan Erickson, Caitee Hutchinson, Macey Johannes, Alex Medina-Perez, Kensey Micek, Neve Pavlik, Alexander Sucha, Serena Swiatek, Spencer Wittwer, Conor Zobel-Stevens; Eighth grade – Mackenzy Beiermann, Aidyn Blaser, Alex Casperson, Alexander Evans, Lily Humphrey, Owen Kluever, Samuel Olmer, Alexis Riedmiller, Dylan Riedmiller, Spencer Shotkoski, Benjamin Sueper, Aniston Weber, Lucas Wemhoff; Seventh grade – Ryan Allen, Addison Beiermann, Gavin Beiermann, Evan Casperson, Brayden Fleming, Emilia Gassen, Issac Jimenez, Brisa Juarez Mendez, Lily Lancaster, Alejandra Lopez-Martinez, Kobe Micek, Sam Nahorny, Adelaide O’Neill, Claire Oakley, Grant Pflum, Devin Riedmiller, Dante Smith, Chase Wangler, Lily Wemhoff, Micah Wilson.
Wayne State to honor graduates
WAYNE -- Wayne State College graduates were honored Nov. 20 in Rice Auditorium. Graduates included students who completed programs of of study in the summer and fall semesters.
Due to state Directed Health Measures effective Nov. 11, no guests will be permitted at the commencement ceremony. The ceremony will be livestreamed for public viewing. Among the graduates are the following area students: Albion – Elizabeth Hauger Elementary Education-Reading/Writing PK-6; Sierra Travis Human Service Counseling; Clarks - Kaylee Eberle, Elementary Education Special Education Generalist K-6; Michaela Reimers Life Sciences/Biology; Columbus – Jill Bonk, Elementary Education; Shana Chamberlain, Special Education Generalist; Connor Heier, Health & Physical Education PK-12 Coaching; Nicole Hiner, Elementary Education Reading/Writing PK-6; Ashley Johansen, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health; Amy Mahoney, Business Administration/Human Resource Management; Ashley Nickolite, Human Service Counseling; Kelsey Rawhouser, Business Administration; Jason Schapmann, School Administration/Educational Leadership; Mollie Shevlin, School Counseling PK-6 & 7-12; Mollimarie Smith, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Elementary Education; Alyson Stuart, Business Administration/Agri-Business; Blair Stuthman, Interdisciplinary Studies-Human Services in Education; Austin Svehla, Mass Communication/Journalism; Mariah Watchorn, Psychology with minor in Exercise Science; Cornlea – Chelsea Preister, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Elementary Education; Duncan – Evelyn Sanchez, Business Administration/Human Resource management; Genoa – Blake Gehringer, Skilled and Technical Sciences, work-based learning; Humphrey – Jade Christensen, Speech Communication/Communication Studies; Devan Eisenmenger, Business Administration/Human Resource Management; Brandon Morfeld, Business Administration; Lindsay - Tarrin Beller, Exercise Science Sport Management; Amanda Pfeifer, Early Childhood; Newman Grove – Elisabeth Houser, Counselor Education/Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Platte Center – Abbie Jarecki, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Reading Specialist PK-12; Shelby – Shaelyn Voss, Psychology with a minor in Biology.
For more information visit https://www.wsc.edu/graduation.
McLean chosen as part of YCC incoming class
LINCOLN -- Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2021 class of the YCC. YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by a committee to participate in the two-year leadership program. The Class of 2021 includes Chance McLean of Stromsburg.
The goal of the YCC program is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.
