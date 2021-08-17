Youth say they want to stay in the area

After all those years of assuming (with some basis in fact) that Nebraska kids wanted the “bright lights, big city” atmosphere of a metro area or the coasts, it’s time for us to embrace a new assumption. The “Centennial Generation,” those born after the turn of the century, are charting a path to smaller places.

Why do we think this is true? The survey analysis from UNO offers a strong clue. For the second year in a row, the top three aspects these students said are most important in their idea community are safety, good schools and proximity to family. As you think about the strengths offered by Nebraska hometowns comparative to other places, those top three are what we offer in spades. On the other hand, entertainment, shopping and recreation are way down the list in the survey, and those are aspects that are often strengths of big cities and other geographic regions.

In other good news for our Nebraska hometowns, the survey respondents said they largely don’t feel any stigma about coming home or staying home. In fact, only 24% say there’s a negative stigma associated with returning or staying in their hometown. I’d wager a significant amount that number is very different from a couple generations ago!

Fortunately for these youth, there are plenty of smaller, connected communities in Nebraska to choose from. And fortunately for communities in Nebraska, there are youth who want to be there. But of course, there is always work to do. While these students like small towns and the negative stigma of returning home seems to be diminishing, there are a couple items I would identify as a “call to action” for communities that really want to capitalize on those trends. Come back to this column in two weeks and we’ll dig into those. You’ll want to hear what these students are telling us if you’re interested in attracting future young families to your hometown.

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

