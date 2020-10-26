Students nominated for royalty include Luke Bogus and Haley Faust, both of Columbus. Bogus is majoring in management, and is the son of Rick and Dawn Bogus and Mary Sowers. Haley Faust, is majoring in management, and is the daughter of Cory and Tricia Faust.

Smejkal on dean’s list

OMAHA -- The summer semester dean’s list for the accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been announced.

The dean’s list honorees includes Summer Smejkal of Columbus.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.

CHS students selected for All-State Choir

Thirteen CHS vocal music students have been selected for the 2020 All-State Choir. The Nebraska All-State Choir represents the highest level of achievement during the high school choir experience. Over 2500 students audition each year for 300-400 coveted spots.

Special recognition goes to Alex Brandenburg on becoming CHS’s first 4-time All-State Choir representative in history.