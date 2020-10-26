Wiese is Student of the Month
The Noon Rotary recently honored Scotus senior Kade Wiese, as its student of the month. Wiese is actively involved in football, soccer, National Honor Society, student council, Teammates, and Revolution at the Center for Survivors. He has a 3.99 GPA and is well respected by his teachers and admired by his peers. He plans to attend University of Nebraska Lincoln next fall.
Lakeview JH honor roll released
Lakeview Junior High has announced students earning honors for the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. Students on the Honor Roll With Distinction are: Eighth grade - Melany Arriaza Gonzalez, Olivia Behnk, Kaylie Blahak, Lexi Blaser, Emily Brandt, Kyah Curtis, Jacob Dawson, Elizabeth Divis, Eli Escen, Mishelle Gonzalez Farias, Bryan Gonzalez Medel, Kenden Henk, Alena Hruska, Jericho Hunt, Brooklynn Jarecki, Jasmin Jimenez Vargas, Delani Kula, Alec Langan, Madelyn Leon Carrillo, Freddy Leon, Nadalie Leon, Bo Mahoney, Elizabeth Miller, Alicia Mueller, Samia Muhle, Donavin Novak, Eli Pilakowski, Abigail Quixan Galvez, Adan Lucino Ramirez, Arely Ramirez, Sadie Robinson, Brant Sander, Nolan Scholl, Tripp Soulliere, Emerson Sprunk, Hayley Sprunk, Payton Stephan, Caleb Stubbert, Cambell Tessendorf, Abraham Torres, Adamaris Torres, Jasmine Waymire; Seventh grade - Elle Badstieber, Laura Bargen, Cora Bartos, Breanna Bennett, Cali Bentz, Jett Borer, Daniel Borgman, Rallie Boyer, Erinn Briggs, Cole Brodecky, Izaac Cunningham, Grace Dawson, Rylee Eberhart, Abby Ellsworth, Summer Ganskow, Jack Glendy, Jayden Hanson, Levi Hrouda, Samantha Kolterman, Jordyn Loseke, Mikayla Loseke, Taryn Molt, Levi Moore, Cristopher Moreno-Franco, Parker Osten, Karlie Pelc, Tesema Perkins, Blake Rathbone, Katherine Rowe, Lexie Sander, Carter Schmidt, Caleb Sloup, Trevor Sloup, Will Stuthman, Grayson Vogt, Preston Wacker, Brett Williams, Brielle Wolfe.
Students on the Honor Roll are: Eighth grade - Brittney Beiermann, Austin Cunningham, Isaak Daugherty, Sebastian De La Cruz, Yeimi Jimenez Zanabriga, Jayda Kingston, Colter Lueders, Morisyn Marker, Daniel McManigal, Efrain Mejia Domingo; Seventh grade - Ellison Berkeland, Suleima Gomez, Brock Grube, Peyton Halvorsen, Tatiana Henke, Taya Hill, Reagan Hinds, Christopher McManigal, Andy Padilla Arrieta, Brandon Rosales Valles, Elisabet Valdes, Michelle Valdivia.
SDSU announces dean’s list
BROOKINGS, South Dakota -- The following area students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University: Albion - Anna Rose Hamling, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (4.0 GPA); Columbus - Carissa Annalise Deal, College of Education and Human Sciences; Mattia Soo Purcell, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (4.0 GPA); Petersburg - Miles Sylvester Schrage, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (4.0 GPA).
Royalty finalists include two from Columbus
LINCOLN -- Twenty senior students have been selected as University of Nebraska-Lincoln homecoming royalty finalists.
The homecoming royalty will be elected by the student body in an online vote Oct. 27 and 28. They will be crowned Oct. 31 during halftime of the Nebraska-Wisconsin football game.
Students nominated for royalty include Luke Bogus and Haley Faust, both of Columbus. Bogus is majoring in management, and is the son of Rick and Dawn Bogus and Mary Sowers. Haley Faust, is majoring in management, and is the daughter of Cory and Tricia Faust.
Smejkal on dean’s list
OMAHA -- The summer semester dean’s list for the accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been announced.
The dean’s list honorees includes Summer Smejkal of Columbus.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
CHS students selected for All-State Choir
Thirteen CHS vocal music students have been selected for the 2020 All-State Choir. The Nebraska All-State Choir represents the highest level of achievement during the high school choir experience. Over 2500 students audition each year for 300-400 coveted spots.
Special recognition goes to Alex Brandenburg on becoming CHS’s first 4-time All-State Choir representative in history.
2020 Nebraska All-State Choir Honorees are : Alex Brandenburg, fourth year; Jesus Diaz, second year; Jenna Taylor, second year; Ayden Prososki, second year; Lyv Williams, second year, Bri Eickhoff, first year; Abby Degn, first year; Paola Bautista, first year; Eric Martinez, first year; Bryan Alvarado, first year; Hailey Oshel, first year; Regan DeBower, first year; Kenzie Kallweit, first year.
This is a record breaking number and is a testament to how hard these students have worked over not only this past quarter bur for the past several years.
