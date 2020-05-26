CCC announces graduates
Central Community College-Columbus is recognizing 2020 graduate candidates during an online Commencement Celebration, beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Among the graduates are the following area students: Names preceded by an asterisk (*) denote accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Associate of Applied Science: Albion - Mackenzy R. Nelson, drafting and design technology (Hastings campus); Clarks - Lucas J. Danklesen and Omar J. Ramirez, business administration; Katelyn S. Thompson, occupational therapy assistant (Grand Island campus); Columbus - Kimberly Azpeitia, Gricelda D. Brabec, Danielle L. Colson, *Stephanie A. Leffers, Ethan R. Paben, Stephanie J. Prochaska, Alec J. Rogers and Diamond D. Warland, business administration; *Shawna R. Booth, business technology; Sarah A. Sorenson, health information management services (Grand Island campus); Robert D. Cemper, drafting and design technology (Hastings campus); *Amanda M. Abbott, Ana L. Mendoza and Danielle M. Steffensmeier, early childhood education; Lorena Rivas, human services; Carlos D. Chirino Varela, Carlos E. Chirino Varela and Patrick G. Mick, information technology and systems; Javier Alarcon, Devon D. Astuto, Kody D. Carlson, Noah J. Duncan, Edder Hernandez, Tychique M. Kutalu, Cole J. Mitchell, Adam P. Przybylski and Dylan J. Smith, mechatronics; and Michael W. Merrill, quality technology; Duncan - Martha P. Sanchez, early childhood education; Genoa - *Sheryl A. Rosno, early childhood education; Humphrey - *Isaac R. Dohmen and Devin J. Veik, automotive technology (Hastings campus); Lindsay - *Katelynn R. Endicott, business administration (Grand Island campus); Monroe - Scott A. Ferris, mechatronics; Osceola - Connor D. Bartling, agricultural sciences; Kylee R. Bockman-Christensen, early childhood education; and Wyatt R. Jensen, welding technology; Silver Creek - Jennifer N. Jarecki, business technology; Reid C. Jones, agricultural sciences (Hastings campus); Stromsburg - Mathew A. Silversmith, drafting and design technology, and *Travis W. Donnelly, welding technology (Grand Island campus).
Associate of Arts degree: Albion - Marissa R. Wilson-Hamm; Bellwood - Matthew V. Lunde and Bailey I. Uhl; Columbus - Travis Augustine, Elizabeth Blocher, Denilson G. Diaz, Caleb J. Esch, Sachy Flores, Bennett F. Frewing, Alexis Garcia, Kristin D. Gearhart, Esmeralda C. Hernandez, *Heather L. Holt, Aubrey Houser, Kaitlyn J. Kleinheksel, Rylee M. Kwapnioski, Noah Lemke, Sandra M. Medina, Evan J. Micek, Dakota C. Miller, Olivier Musungay, Cassie R. Navrkal, Marissa M. Nickolite, *Stefanie G. Odbert, *Tristen A. Romero, Emilee L. Rotherham, Trina L. Sky, Alexis N. Sliva, Shawna D. Staack and Zachary L. Weinmeister; Rising City - *Jordan A. Roberts; Stromsburg - Adrian Elgin.
Associate of Science Degree: Columbus - Michelle S. Bedoya, *Guilherme B. Demhougi, James R. Dush, Nicole F. Ernst, Alejandro Espino, Andres Espino, Sachy Flores, Bennett F. Frewing, Jared M. Gaspers, Cristian Martinez-Moya, Taylor I. Murray, *Stefanie G. Odbert, Natalie E. Rodriguez, Luis I. Tovar-Lemus, Zachary L. Weinmeister and Michaela D. Wiseman; Platte Center: Madison L. Sander (Hastings campus); Shelby - Valerie M. Pensick; Stromsburg - Elizabeth V. Ewing.
Associate Degree in Nursing: Belgrade - Justine J. Knopik and Nicole M. Rutten; Columbus - Evelyn Adame-Alcantar, Melodee A. Brunken, Codie M. Coon, Karen A. Gomez, Adlinely Harris, Krista M. Moon and *Chelsea A. White; Genoa - Alexis N. Ramaekers; Humphrey - Morgan L. Bender; Newman Grove - Jeanie L. Frauendorfer; Osceola - Brooke L. Rogers; Shelby - Brenna K. Ingalls (Grand Island campus).
Diploma: Belgrade - Shawna I. Trask, practical nursing (Grand Island campus); Bellwood - Hailey Phelps, early childhood education; Clarks - Edie L. Erickson, early childhood education, and Amanda R.A. Morse, health information management services (Grand Island campus); Columbus - Corey L. Rieck, advanced manufacturing design technology; Ryan D. Coffey, agricultural sciences; Macy A. Hamling, Tina M. Hein and Hailey L. Jasper, business administration; Jessica L. Bunde and Norma L. Rodriguez, early childhood education; Bryan J. Hefti, information technology and systems; Collin S. Long and Marcos Silva Borges, mechatronics; Francisco Morales, media arts (Hastings campus); Amanda J. Bennett and Shania M. Borchers, practical nursing; Robert D. Cemper, quality technology; and Edder Hernandez, welding technology; Genoa - Ashley A. Strain, practical nursing; Newman Grove - Bryttanie N. Nelson, practical nursing; Osceola - Timothy E. Crane, business administration, and Kayla M. Cordero, practical nursing; Taylor J. Colson, health information management services (Grand Island campus); Stromsburg - Kateland C. Nyberg, dental assisting (Hastings campus).
Cumming receives commission
LINCOLN -- Emily Alta Cumming of St. Edward, was among 26 cadets in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps who received military commissions May 8-12.
Cumming was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on May 8.
Northeast CC holds virtual commencement
NORFOLK -- The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College was held on Saturday, May 16. The virtual ceremony can be viewed online anytime at http://www.team1sports.com/northeastcc.
Graduates include the following area students:
Associate of Arts Degree: Albion - Ronda Metz, Kylee Ranslem; Columbus - Kaitlin Bargmann, Makenna Gdowski, Courtnee Gunderson, Calvin Musil, Madeline Neville, Amber Schaad; Humphrey - Kennedy Howard, Riley Maple, Quinn Olmer, Luke Rollman, Kaitlynn Sjuts; Newman Grove - Vanessa Arreguin; St. Edward - Zacrye Flynn.
Associate Degree in Nursing: Columbus - Regina Frerichs; Newman Grove - Rebekah Rast; Osceola - Brittany Merry; Petersburg - Dana Pelster; Rising City - Natalie Wingard.
Associate of Science Degree: Clarks - Tanner Parsons; Columbus - Elley Beaver, Kaitlyn Enderlin, Abby Podraza, Kelli Williams; Genoa - Shyanne Sutton; Humphrey - Taylor Dohmen, Riley Huettner, Alexander Rosales; Newman Grove - Rebecca Fleetwood, Abbie Pieke, Rebecca Stone; Platte Center - Jordan Janssen; Shelby - Holden Vavricek; Silver Creek - Tera Paczosa; Stromsburg - Emily Noyd.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting: Genoa - Mercedes Rosno.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness: Rising City - Kyle Ruth.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agronomy: Humphrey - Devin Wegener; Stromsburg - Kalin Gabriel.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Animal Science: Clarks - Tessa Byrd.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Diversified Agriculture: Newman Grove - Connor Rankin; Platte Center - Elijah Mohlman.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture - Precision Agriculture: Albion - Kyle Noble; Columbus - Marshall Lutjens, Jacob Sprunk; Petersburg - Nicholas Pelster.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Automotive Technology: Humphrey - Cody Luedtke.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business: Columbus - Jaime Sanchez, Jr.; Shelby - Camille Micek.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology: Columbus - Leandro Alfaro, Brant Birchem, Jordan Troutman.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting: Columbus - Tyler Bock.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Electromechanical Technology: Humphrey - Nolan Kosch.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design: Columbus - Benjamin Lange; Monroe - Emily Preister.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology: Albion - Trevor Nissen; Columbus - Nathan Cech, Nicholas Warren.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts: Humphrey - Brayden Henke.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Physical Therapist Assistant: Clarks - Rachel Sundberg; Platte Center - Ashley Gilsdorf.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line: Columbus - Jacob Kubicka, Cameron Menke.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Veterinary Technology: Lindsay - Kristin Weeder.
Associate of Applied Science Degree in Wind Energy: Columbus - Brenden Martinsen.
Diplomas: Albion - Hunter Meyer, Welding; Tayla Rasmussen, Practical Nursing; Columbus - Elisabeth Schalk, Practical Nursing; Karissa Simms, Practical Nursing; Lindsay - Dinah Bialas, Practical Nursing; Monroe - Mattie Dohmen, Practical Nursing; St. Edward - Brandon Miller, Wind Energy; Stromsburg - Lucas Schaefer, Drafting.
Certificates: Albion - Trevor Nissen, IBMi Application Development, Technical Services Support, Web and Visual Application Development; Columbus - Nathan Cech, IBMi Application Development, Web and Visual Application Development; Ethan Hanzel, Drafting; Joshua Spenner, Media Production; Nicholas Warren, Information Security, Technical Services Support; Platte Center - Sumithra Wemhoff, Community Healthcare Worker; Shelby - Camille Micek, Certificate in Banking; Stromsburg - Lucas Schaefer, Drafting.
