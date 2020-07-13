× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNMC announces dean's list for spring 2020

OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

Among those honored are the following students from area communities: Columbus -- Christopher Bailly, College of Nursing Norfolk, Sarita Bailly, College of Nursing Norfolk, Miroslav Manso Rodriguez, College of Nursing Norfolk; Hannah Mielak, College of Nursing Lincoln; Matthew Schrunk, College of Pharmacy; Kylie Schnell, College of Allied Health Professions; Summer Smejkal, College of Nursing Omaha; Genoa -- Taylor Sutton, College of Allied Health Professions; Petersburg -- Jenny Beckman, College of Nursing Scottsbluff; Shelby -- Delaney Belt, College of Allied Health Professions.

Students selected to Teachers Scholars Academy

KEARNEY – Forty students will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as members of the Teachers Scholars Academy. Among those selected are the following area students: Columbus – Ryan Sims; Humphrey – Aidan Weidner.