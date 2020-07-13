UNMC announces dean's list for spring 2020
OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
Among those honored are the following students from area communities: Columbus -- Christopher Bailly, College of Nursing Norfolk, Sarita Bailly, College of Nursing Norfolk, Miroslav Manso Rodriguez, College of Nursing Norfolk; Hannah Mielak, College of Nursing Lincoln; Matthew Schrunk, College of Pharmacy; Kylie Schnell, College of Allied Health Professions; Summer Smejkal, College of Nursing Omaha; Genoa -- Taylor Sutton, College of Allied Health Professions; Petersburg -- Jenny Beckman, College of Nursing Scottsbluff; Shelby -- Delaney Belt, College of Allied Health Professions.
Students selected to Teachers Scholars Academy
KEARNEY – Forty students will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as members of the Teachers Scholars Academy. Among those selected are the following area students: Columbus – Ryan Sims; Humphrey – Aidan Weidner.
More than 100 candidates applied for this year’s cohort. An admissions and scholarship committee selects the 40 scholars based on academic achievements, interviews and other prerequisites. The recent high school graduates had an average ACT score of 23.5, and their average high school GPA was 3.87.
Each student selected for the Teachers Scholars Academy receives a scholarship covering their full tuition – up to 120 credit hours – plus $8,000 annually for education expenses such as housing, books and food. At today’s tuition per credit hour at UNK, the scholarship package is worth roughly $57,000 over four years.
Zoucha named to Aurora’s Dean's List
AURORA, Illinois -- Aurora University has named Trey Zoucha* of Albion, to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Zoucha is a sophomore majoring in Political Science, Public Policy, Criminal Justice. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.
Finecy earns academic honors
LINCOLN -- Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its academic honors list for students enrolled in the adult undergraduate program for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Among those honored is Samantha Finecy of Columbus.
Nebraska Wesleyan’s adult undergraduate program provides nontraditional students the opportunity to earn a college degree while pursuing a career. Students earning academic honors must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.