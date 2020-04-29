× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Makovicka earns master’s degree

Amber Makovicka, CHS graduate and winner of the SMART Scholarship from the Department of Defense, will graduate from UNO with a Master's Degree in Cyber Security on May 8. She graduated from CHS in 2013, CCC-Columbus in 2015, and received her bachelor’s degree from UNO in 2019. She is the daughter of George and Cynthia Makovicka of Columbus.

She will begin her career with the DOD this summer.

Gottschall named to Nebraska All-State Academic Team

GRAND ISLAND -- Four Central Community College students have been named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Nebraska All-State Academic Team.

The all-state academic team is sponsored by PTK, an international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Nebraska Community College Association to honor students for academic achievement, leadership and community service.