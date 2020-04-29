Makovicka earns master’s degree
Amber Makovicka, CHS graduate and winner of the SMART Scholarship from the Department of Defense, will graduate from UNO with a Master's Degree in Cyber Security on May 8. She graduated from CHS in 2013, CCC-Columbus in 2015, and received her bachelor’s degree from UNO in 2019. She is the daughter of George and Cynthia Makovicka of Columbus.
She will begin her career with the DOD this summer.
Gottschall named to Nebraska All-State Academic Team
GRAND ISLAND -- Four Central Community College students have been named to the 2020 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Nebraska All-State Academic Team.
The all-state academic team is sponsored by PTK, an international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Nebraska Community College Association to honor students for academic achievement, leadership and community service.
The team includes Mallory Gotschall of Columbus. Gottschall graduated from the Columbus Campus in December 2019 with associate of science and associate of arts degrees. While at CCC, she was a member of the PTK Chi Sigma chapter and the National Society of Leadership and Success. She also served as secretary of the Judicial Board, earned NJCAA 1st Team All-Academic honors as a member of the volleyball team and was named to the President’s Honor List. She is working toward an occupational therapy degree at the College of St. Mary in Omaha.
Area students graduate from Bryan
LINCOLN -- Bryan College of Health Sciences has announced the graduating class of May, 2020. Among the graduates are the following students from area communities: Columbus – Robin Heidtbrink, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice; Stromsburg – Brady Langemeier, BS-Adult Cardiac/Vascular Sonography Dual Major.
Cole honored at scholarship celebration
PELLA, Iowa -- Mackinzie Cole of Stromsburg was one of more than 700 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college's annual Scholarship Celebration on April 23. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Scholarship Celebration gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Cole received Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
CCC-Colubmus PTK chapter earns awards
GRAND ISLAND -- Members of Central Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapters recently received PTK Kansas/Nebraska Region awards.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in two-year colleges.
Chi Sigma chapter at CCC-Columbus received a Five-Star Chapter Award in recognition of its engagement at the campus, regional and international Phi Theta Kappa levels and a second place in the College Project category, reflecting its placement in the top 25 percent of projects submitted in the category.
Chi Sigma advisers Staci Prellwitz and Kimberly Saum, both of Columbus, received the Horizon Adviser Award for making significant contributions to the chapter, including serving as its advocate on campus and encouraging members to be involved at all levels of Phi Theta Kappa.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.