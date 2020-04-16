× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Foreman initiated into honor society

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- Ashley Foreman of Columbus, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. She is a student at Wayne State College.

Holt earns Doctor of Chiropractic degree

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Bennett Holt, of Columbus, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport on Feb. 28, 2020.

Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession.

Greek leadership honorary adds two Columbus students

KEARNEY -- Twenty-nine University of Nebraska at Kearney students have been selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter, including the following students from Columbus: Henrique Adabo of Sigma Phi Epsilon and Zach Ciboron of Sigma Tau Gamma.

They will be honored during the fall semester at the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life Awards and Scholarship Night.

Order of Omega is a Greek leadership honorary comprised of the top three percent of fraternity and sorority members on campus. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in areas of scholarship, leadership and involvement within their respective fraternity/sorority, campus and local community.

