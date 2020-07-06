Hassenstab graduates from Creighton
OMAHA -- Creighton University held a virtual graduation celebration on May 16, to honor the spring graduates. Cory Michael Hassenstab of Humphrey graduated cum laude with a BSBA Degree from the Heider College of Business in Finance and Marketing. He is the son of Tim and Sheila Hassenstab of Humphrey.
UNL announces dean's list
LINCOLN -- Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Among those honored are the following area students: Albion - Ethan Dozler, animal science; Kaitlyn Dozler, fisheries and wildlife; Dylan Gentrup, elementary education; Katie Goodwater, management; Haley Greek, pre-health; April Johnson, food science and technology; Jenna Kramer, special education (7-12); Joel Meyer, nutrition and health sciences; Kelsey Thompson, agribusiness; Clarks - Kenady Kuhnel, advertising and public relations; Jaedyn Morris, psychology; Garrett A. Sharman, anthropology; Columbus - Maddalynne Armstrong, management; Austin Asmus, computer science; Brayden Becker, management; Cole Beiermann, computer engineering; Emerson Belitz, advertising and public relations; Logan Bennett, communication sciences and disorders; Jarrod Blaser, mechanical engineering; Ellie Bock, advertising and public relations; Jayden Boesch, software engineering; Lucas Bogus, management; Brielyn Borer, communication sciences and disorders; Justin Brockhaus, actuarial science; Shaunee Cerny, marketing; Elena Davies, elementary education and coaching; Blaney Dreifurst, journalism; Sarah Ernst, music education; Haley Faust, management; Ethan Glenn, chemical engineering; Amy Heusinkvelt, geography; Lillian Hizer, environmental studies; Dana Hoppe, computer science; Gannen Ingalls, art; Braedyn Iwan, political science; Lucas Jarecke, nutrition and health sciences; Paige Jeffryes, pre-health; Marina Caballero, nutrition and health sciences; Brandon Johnston, mechanized systems management; Eastyn Klink, psychology; Hannah Knepper, undeclared undergraduate; Kendra Korger, advertising and public relations; Daniel Kruger, accounting and finance; Mitchell Kuhlman, accounting and finance; Braden Labenz, civil engineering; Ethan Lichtenfeld, social science; Michelle Lindstrom, accounting and finance; Erika Loseke, nutrition and health sciences; Madeline Luebe, biochemistry; Austin Maurer, civil engineering; Lucas Miller, computer engineering; Kyle Mohrmann, mechanical engineering; Cody Mroczek, business, marketing and information technology, cooperative education and coaching; Ryan Mustard, civil engineering; Jenna Nekl, biological systems engineering; Logan O’Connell, construction management; Winston Obal, chemical engineering; Eleazar Oceguera, business administration; Jacob Orellana, software engineering; Jesse Osborn, junior, physics and mathematics; Amberly Parker, communication sciences and disorders; Abbie Perault, nutrition and health sciences; Emily Pick, biological sciences and psychology; senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Cordell Rhoads, software engineering; Darin Rinkol, chemical engineering; Jessica Schaecher, secondary English (7-12) and journalism (7-12); Megan Schumacher, elementary education; Marika Spencer, elementary education; Dustin Sprunk, chemical engineering; Mason Stahl, actuarial science; Caitlin Steiner, advertising and public relations; Andrew Stirek, civil engineering; Madeline Sueper, pre-health; Jordan Theilen, pre-health; Autumn Tindall, psychology; Kaylee Tobiason, construction management; Catherine M. Veseth, biological sciences; Megan Wemhoff, elementary education and special education (K-6); Alayna Wilson, communication sciences and disorders; Chelsey Wisehart, psychology and communication studies; Jacob Wright, PGA golf management; Abbie Zoucha, communication sciences and disorders; Creston - Jessica Kapels, psychology; Genoa - Natalie Held, elementary education; Parker Koziol, construction management; Jonathan D. Laska, history; Dylan Loewe, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education; Katherine Mohr, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Kelsey Swantek, agricultural education; Humphrey - Danie Brandl, agricultural education; Brandon Huettner, software engineering; Alec Preister, mechanical engineering; Matthew Wegener, mechanical engineering; Lindsay - Anita Reardon, agricultural economics; Monroe - Courtney Nelson, mechanized systems management; Newman Grove - Evelyn Estrada-Gonzalez, psychology; Austin Preister, mechanized systems management; Osceola - Benjamin Lohrman, computer science and mathematics; Sydney Sterup, elementary education, advertising and public relations; Tatem Vance, animal science; Petersburg - Ashlynn Baker, fisheries and wildlife; Zachary Reicks, nutrition and health sciences; Kyle Schumacher, agronomy; Lauren Seier, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Platte Center - Breson Pillen, senior, construction management; St. Edward - Halie Andreasen, agricultural education; Fina Choat, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Weston Choat, mechanized systems management; Noah Micek, supply chain management; Tyra Reardon, child, youth and family studies; Shelby - Brenna Houdersheldt, art; Jarod Nekl, electrical engineering; Vanessa Whitmore, food science and technology; Stromsburg - Zane Dravitzki, biological sciences; Hunter Miller, civil engineering; Jennifer Pallas, child, youth and family studies; Colby Young, computer engineering.
Brittenham named to dean’s list
TOPEKA, Kansas -- Washburn University has announced its spring 2020 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Clarissa Brittenham, of Columbus, was among the students named as a Dean's List honoree for the spring 2020 semester.
Schmidt earns scholarship
MANHATTAN, Kansas -- Eighty-four students attending Kansas State University Online received scholarships this summer semester. The scholarships ranged from $600 to $1,500 each, and totaled $49,400. Among the scholarship recipients is Patricia Schmidt, senior in nutrition and health, of Columbus. She received the K-State Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students.
Tessendorf named to dean’s list
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota -- Augustana University has announced that Cole Tessendorf of Columbus has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
Wesleyan confers degrees
LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has awarded degrees to more than 400 undergraduate and graduate students. The university’s 131st commencement was postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration will be held on Aug. 8.
Graduates included the following area students: Columbus - Alyssa Lee-Na Curry, Bachelor of Science Biology; Rachel Miksch, Bachelor of Science Business Administration, Marketing, Accounting; Samuel Trofholz, Bachelor of Science International Studies, Modern Language Literacy, History; Genoa - Zacchaeus Elijah Benesh, Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting; Petersburg - Terri LeeAnn Seier, Bachelor of Arts English, Writing, Modern Language Literacy, Psychology, Highest Distinction; Silver Creek - Jeffrey Vanderhart, Bachelor of Arts Philosophy and Religion, Modern Language Literacy, High Distinction.
