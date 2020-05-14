UNO announces graduates
OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is set to award degrees and honor its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies to be held online at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Among the graduates are the following students from area communities:
Columbus – Jordan Froehner, Bachelor of Arts; Kali Hast, Bachelor of Arts; Matthew Juhnke, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Alexis Liebig, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Science in Education; Ian Ostdiek, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Parker, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Victoria Rinkol, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Cade Nichelson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kendy Zayas Vargas, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts; Genoa - Kassandra Cornwell, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Lindsay – Rachel Lubischer, Master of Public Administration and Master of Social Work dual degree; Shelby – Jarod Nekl, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
UNL confers degrees
LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record number of degrees (about 3,550) during a virtual graduation celebration held May 9.
Among the graduates are the following area students: Albion – Dana Grape, Bachelor of Arts; Keaton Henry, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Belgrade - Joel Scott, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Clarks – Tanya Crawford, Master of Science; Kenady Kuhnel, Bachelor of Journalism; Elle Lesiak, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jaedyn Morris, Bachelor of Arts; Columbus – Austin Asmus, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Baue, Juris Doctor; Cole Beiermann, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Brielyn Borer, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Justin Brockhaus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Kiley Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Natalie Drozd, Master of Arts; Colby Engquist, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Bridgett Grant, Master of Arts; Amy Heusinkvelt, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Dana Hoppe, Bachelor of distinction; Allie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brandon Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Eastyn Klink, Bachelor of Arts; Laura LeCuyer, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Restoration Science; Benjamin Loeffelholz, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Mackenzie Mapes, Master of Professional Accountancy; Josie Mickey, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Olivia Munson, Bachelor of Arts; Manuel Ruiz, Master of Architecture; Jessica Schaecher, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Trevor Schultz, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Morgan Slusarski, Bachelor of Arts; Derek Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tara Starzec, Juris Doctor with distinction; Megan Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Genoa – Jerrad Konz, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Parker Koziol, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Humphrey – Cassandra Krings, Master of Education; Alec Preister, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Anna Wegener, Master of Professional Accountancy; Kyle Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Newman Grove – Austin Preister, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management with distinction; Osceola – Riley Girard, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Petersburg – Ashlynn Baker, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Andrew Fangman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Seth Schumacher, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science with high distinction; St. Edward – Fina Choat, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Emily Cumming, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science, Bachelor of Science in Insect Science; Noah Micek, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Shelby – Jaden Kuhnel, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Felicia Pandorf, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Ryan Perry, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Vanessa Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.
