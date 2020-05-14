Youth
View Comments

Youth

{{featured_button_text}}
youth
Matt Lindberg

UNO announces graduates

OMAHA -- The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) is set to award degrees and honor its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies to be held online at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Among the graduates are the following students from area communities:

Columbus – Jordan Froehner, Bachelor of Arts; Kali Hast, Bachelor of Arts; Matthew Juhnke, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Alexis Liebig, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Science in Education; Ian Ostdiek, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Parker, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Victoria Rinkol, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Cade Nichelson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kendy Zayas Vargas, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts; Genoa - Kassandra Cornwell, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Lindsay – Rachel Lubischer, Master of Public Administration and Master of Social Work dual degree; Shelby – Jarod Nekl, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

UNL confers degrees

LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record number of degrees (about 3,550) during a virtual graduation celebration held May 9.

Among the graduates are the following area students: Albion – Dana Grape, Bachelor of Arts; Keaton Henry, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Belgrade - Joel Scott, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Clarks – Tanya Crawford, Master of Science; Kenady Kuhnel, Bachelor of Journalism; Elle Lesiak, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jaedyn Morris, Bachelor of Arts; Columbus – Austin Asmus, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Baue, Juris Doctor; Cole Beiermann, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Brielyn Borer, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Justin Brockhaus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Kiley Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Natalie Drozd, Master of Arts; Colby Engquist, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Bridgett Grant, Master of Arts; Amy Heusinkvelt, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Dana Hoppe, Bachelor of distinction; Allie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brandon Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Eastyn Klink, Bachelor of Arts; Laura LeCuyer, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Restoration Science; Benjamin Loeffelholz, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Mackenzie Mapes, Master of Professional Accountancy; Josie Mickey, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Olivia Munson, Bachelor of Arts; Manuel Ruiz, Master of Architecture; Jessica Schaecher, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Trevor Schultz, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Morgan Slusarski, Bachelor of Arts; Derek Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tara Starzec, Juris Doctor with distinction; Megan Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Genoa – Jerrad Konz, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Parker Koziol, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Humphrey – Cassandra Krings, Master of Education; Alec Preister, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Anna Wegener, Master of Professional Accountancy; Kyle Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Newman Grove – Austin Preister, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management with distinction; Osceola – Riley Girard, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Petersburg – Ashlynn Baker, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Andrew Fangman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Seth Schumacher, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science with high distinction; St. Edward – Fina Choat, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Emily Cumming, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science, Bachelor of Science in Insect Science; Noah Micek, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Shelby – Jaden Kuhnel, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Felicia Pandorf, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Ryan Perry, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Vanessa Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CHS legend Benson passes away
Local

CHS legend Benson passes away

  • Updated

Longtime Columbus High coach Rick Benson has passed away. The current Discoverer boys golf coach and former wrestling coach was 67.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News