UNO announces graduates

UNL confers degrees

Among the graduates are the following area students: Albion – Dana Grape, Bachelor of Arts; Keaton Henry, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Belgrade - Joel Scott, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Clarks – Tanya Crawford, Master of Science; Kenady Kuhnel, Bachelor of Journalism; Elle Lesiak, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jaedyn Morris, Bachelor of Arts; Columbus – Austin Asmus, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Baue, Juris Doctor; Cole Beiermann, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Brielyn Borer, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Justin Brockhaus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Kiley Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Natalie Drozd, Master of Arts; Colby Engquist, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Bridgett Grant, Master of Arts; Amy Heusinkvelt, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Dana Hoppe, Bachelor of distinction; Allie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brandon Johnston, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management; Eastyn Klink, Bachelor of Arts; Laura LeCuyer, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Restoration Science; Benjamin Loeffelholz, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Mackenzie Mapes, Master of Professional Accountancy; Josie Mickey, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Olivia Munson, Bachelor of Arts; Manuel Ruiz, Master of Architecture; Jessica Schaecher, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Trevor Schultz, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Morgan Slusarski, Bachelor of Arts; Derek Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tara Starzec, Juris Doctor with distinction; Megan Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Genoa – Jerrad Konz, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Parker Koziol, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Humphrey – Cassandra Krings, Master of Education; Alec Preister, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Anna Wegener, Master of Professional Accountancy; Kyle Wemhoff, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Newman Grove – Austin Preister, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management with distinction; Osceola – Riley Girard, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Petersburg – Ashlynn Baker, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Andrew Fangman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Seth Schumacher, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science with high distinction; St. Edward – Fina Choat, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Emily Cumming, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science, Bachelor of Science in Insect Science; Noah Micek, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Shelby – Jaden Kuhnel, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Felicia Pandorf, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Ryan Perry, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Vanessa Whitmore, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.