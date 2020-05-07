Cannon receives Student Leadership Award
KEARNEY -- The University of Nebraska at Kearney is recognizing eight students with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award.
The award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.
This year’s honorees include Cy Cannon of Silver Creek, who will graduate in December with degrees in multimedia and psychology. He plans to work for a marketing/advertising agency.
A dean’s list student and Board of Regents Scholarship recipient, Cannon maintains a 4.0 GPA while participating in the UNK Honors Program. He’s president of the Honors Student Advisory Board, a Loper Leader captain, Honors Program and First Year Program mentor and behavioral statistics teaching assistant.
Cannon worked in UNK Communications and Marketing for four years, earning UNK and Nebraska Student Employee of the Year honors in 2019.
He is a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society, a counselor for UNK’s Digital Expressions Media Camp and a participant in the Undergraduate Research Fellows and Summer Student Research programs. Cannon also runs his own business, Cannon Digital Solutions.
Heusinkvelt named Chancellor’s Scholar
LINCOLN -- Amy Heusinkvelt of Columbus is among 45 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have been named Chancellor's Scholars.
Heusinkvelt is a geography major in the College of Arts and Sciences, and the daughter of Bryan and Mary Heusinkvelt.
Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
Exceptional Students announced
GRAND ISLAND -- Seventy-one students at Central Community College have been selected as Exceptional Students for 2020.
The students were selected for the outstanding ability they demonstrated in their academic program along with their collaborative, communication and leadership skills; class attendance and participation; and professionalism. Among the honorees are the following area students: Albion - Kelli Niewohner, human services; Clarks - Omar Ramirez, business administration; Columbus - Guilherme Demhougi, physical education; Aubrey Houser, sociology; Kaitlyn Kleinheksel, psychology; Samantha Martinez, health/nutrition; Dakota Miller, theater; Stephanie Prochaska, accounting; Natalie Rodriguez, chemistry and physics; and Tristen Romero, English; Genoa - Alexis Ramaekers, associate degree in nursing, and Sheryl Rosno, early childhood education; Lindsay - Katelynn Endicott, business administration, and Amelia Williams-McCarthy, early childhood education; Newman Grove - Bryttanie Nelson, practical nursing.
Because of COVID-19, CCC used a virtual college-wide ceremony to honor the students. The ceremony can be viewed at https://www.cccneb.edu/2020-exceptional-student-honorees.
Przymus inducted into honor society
KEARNEY -- The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology inducted 20 students and two faculty members into Beta Gamma Sigma. Among the inductees was Braden Przymus of Columbus.
The UNK chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma was established in 2006. Beta Gamma Sigma members represent the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors and top 20 percent of graduate students in AACSB-accredited business schools.
