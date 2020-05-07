× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cannon receives Student Leadership Award

KEARNEY -- The University of Nebraska at Kearney is recognizing eight students with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award.

The award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.

This year’s honorees include Cy Cannon of Silver Creek, who will graduate in December with degrees in multimedia and psychology. He plans to work for a marketing/advertising agency.

A dean’s list student and Board of Regents Scholarship recipient, Cannon maintains a 4.0 GPA while participating in the UNK Honors Program. He’s president of the Honors Student Advisory Board, a Loper Leader captain, Honors Program and First Year Program mentor and behavioral statistics teaching assistant.

Cannon worked in UNK Communications and Marketing for four years, earning UNK and Nebraska Student Employee of the Year honors in 2019.