Small earns honors at DSU
MADISON, S.D. -- A total of 572 full-time and 173 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2020 fall semester at Dakota State University (DSU).
Among the full-time students achieving honors is Isabel Small of David City. Small earned a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list.
Olson named to dean's list
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Brayden Olson of Saint Edward was named to Buena Vista University's Fall 2020 Dean's List. Olson was among more than 500 students named to the Dean's List this semester.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
UNO announces chancellor's, dean's lists
OMAHA -- More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The following area students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Columbus - Caitlyn Bartholomew, Samuel Blaser, Ebani Filbert, Carson Hottovy, Colson Kosch, Naomi Kosch, Braden Labenz, Alexis Martinez, Stefanie Odbert, Mallory Ohearn, Faith Przymus, April Rivera, Alaina Wallick; Stromsburg - Bailey Pinkelman.
Area students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Albion - Emily Erickson; Columbus - Molly Andreasen, Jerod Augustine, Emma Brandt, Taylor Brewer, Naomi Corral Castillo, Matthew Csukker, Kayla Elkins, Megan Ferris, Courtney Flint, Lesly Flores Dimas, Cole Fullner, Connor Hahn, Monykka Hazlett, Timothy Hazlett, Esperanza Hernandez, Katelyn Hey, Lydia Johnson, Maria Juarez, Tisa Kasik, Riley Lyon, Eduardo Quinonez, Madison Schwarz, Justin Tobiason, Kaylee Tobiason, Alisa Torres, Hannah Wiese; Genoa - Irelynd Pearson; Humphrey - Evan Classen; Osceola - Calli Carlson; Platte Center - Savanna Denton; Shelby - Jesse Kracht, Erica Pokorney; Silver Creek - Danielle Prososki.
SCC releases Dean’s List
Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.
Area students earning dean's list honors include: Columbus - Madison Lusche, Auto Collision Repair Technology; Morgan Rinkol, Surgical Technology.