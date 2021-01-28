Small earns honors at DSU

MADISON, S.D. -- A total of 572 full-time and 173 part-time students qualified for the President’s Academic Honors list for the 2020 fall semester at Dakota State University (DSU).

Among the full-time students achieving honors is Isabel Small of David City. Small earned a grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0 to qualify for the honors list.

Olson named to dean's list

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Brayden Olson of Saint Edward was named to Buena Vista University's Fall 2020 Dean's List. Olson was among more than 500 students named to the Dean's List this semester.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

UNO announces chancellor's, dean's lists