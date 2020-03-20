American Legion announces Girls State delegates

The Shelby American Legion Auxiliary Post #296 has announced Haley Hanak as their alternate to attend Cornhusker Girls State. Hanak, a junior at Shelby-Rising City High School, lives with her grandparents Michael and Jackie DeRyke. She is excited to learn and be more informed about the government. She carries a 3.68 GPA and is involved in speech, One Act, All School Play, band, and chorus. Hanak plans to attend Central Community College in Columbus then transfer to complete her music education degree. She is a lifeguard at the Shelby Pool in the summer, enjoys playing the clarinet and spending time with family and friends.

Madelyn Hopwood has been chosen by the Shelby American Legion Auxiliary Post #296 as their 2020 delegate to attend Cornhusker Girls State. Hopwood, a junior at Shelby-Rising City High School, is the daughter of Ron and Darla Hopwood. She hopes to gain more knowledge about government and all it entails along with meeting new friends to making long-lasting friendships. She has earned a GPA of 3.95 while participating in volleyball, basketball, Student Council, National Honor Society, and Future Business Leaders of America. Hopwood enjoys working with others to tackle problems, improve communication skills, and enhance work ethic. In the summer, she is employed at Daniel’s produce where she works at the vegetable stands to prepare orders and also assists with inventory. She has also helped the community by aiding in the decorating for Christmas and working at the Farmer’s Market. Another proud moment of hers is assisting her mother to celebrate National Adoption Day for kids who have found their forever families. When not busy with school, sports, extracurricular activities, or work, she spends time with family and friends four-wheeling on the river and camping.