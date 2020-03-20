American Legion announces Girls State delegates
The Shelby American Legion Auxiliary Post #296 has announced Haley Hanak as their alternate to attend Cornhusker Girls State. Hanak, a junior at Shelby-Rising City High School, lives with her grandparents Michael and Jackie DeRyke. She is excited to learn and be more informed about the government. She carries a 3.68 GPA and is involved in speech, One Act, All School Play, band, and chorus. Hanak plans to attend Central Community College in Columbus then transfer to complete her music education degree. She is a lifeguard at the Shelby Pool in the summer, enjoys playing the clarinet and spending time with family and friends.
Madelyn Hopwood has been chosen by the Shelby American Legion Auxiliary Post #296 as their 2020 delegate to attend Cornhusker Girls State. Hopwood, a junior at Shelby-Rising City High School, is the daughter of Ron and Darla Hopwood. She hopes to gain more knowledge about government and all it entails along with meeting new friends to making long-lasting friendships. She has earned a GPA of 3.95 while participating in volleyball, basketball, Student Council, National Honor Society, and Future Business Leaders of America. Hopwood enjoys working with others to tackle problems, improve communication skills, and enhance work ethic. In the summer, she is employed at Daniel’s produce where she works at the vegetable stands to prepare orders and also assists with inventory. She has also helped the community by aiding in the decorating for Christmas and working at the Farmer’s Market. Another proud moment of hers is assisting her mother to celebrate National Adoption Day for kids who have found their forever families. When not busy with school, sports, extracurricular activities, or work, she spends time with family and friends four-wheeling on the river and camping.
Kira Pavlik has been chosen by the Rising City American Legion Auxiliary as their delegate to attend Cornhusker Girls State. Pavlik is a junior at Shelby-Rising City High School, and the daughter of Ryan and Shane Pavlik of Rising City. She wants to attend Girls State to learn more about government and meet new people. Pavlik carries a 4.0 GPA which has put her at the top of her class and was recognized by the NSAA as Academic All-State recipient. Pavlik actively participates in Student Council, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Quiz Bowl, band, track and softball. She is class president, helps organize blood drives, tutors her peers and works on service projects. During the summer she plays softball for the Columbus Bullets softball team and coaches gymnastics at Heartland Gymnastics in Columbus. She also enjoys time socializing with friends and family. For college, she plans to attend University of Nebraska at Lincoln and major in accounting or business.
CDA hosts winners of education contest
Members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, along with winners of the CDA education contest and their families, met at the KC Hall on March 9. The winners were chosen on how well their entry fit the theme of 'Blessed be the Peacemakers' or 'Living in harmony with Others.' There were five categories in which students created their entry to fit the theme. More than 425 entries were submitted. The first place winners were submitted to the state education contest chairperson to be entered in the state competition. Winners were as follows:
Poetry: Division 1, grades 4-5, first place Grace Hamling, St. Bonaventure; Division 2, grades 6-7, first place Audrey Stoner, St. Bonaventure; Division 3, grades 9-12, first place Cassie Kouma, Scotus; Division 4, adult, first place, Laurie Hergott.
Essay: Division 1, grades 4-5, first place Avery Heinrich, St. Isidore; Division 2, grades 6-7, first place Elle Badstieber, St. Isidore; Division 3, grades 9-12, first place Cassie Kouma, Scotus.
Art: Division 1, grades 4-5, first place Carolyn Ne, St. Bonaventure; Division 3, grades 9-12, first place Adrianna Kush, Scotus.
Computer Art: Division 1, grades 4-5, first place Emma Wangler, St. Isidore; Division 3, grades 9-12, first place Jessica Jackson, Scotus.
Photo: Division 2, grades 6-7, first place Jackson Romberg, St. Bonaventure; Division 4, adult, first place Colleen Schumacher.
Voigt named to dean’s list
ST. LOUIS -- Derek Voigt of Osceola, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Voigt is currently enrolled in the university's Olin Business School.
To qualify for the dean's list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.