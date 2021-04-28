Noon Rotary selects students of the month

Columbus Noon Rotary recently announced students of the month.

Emily Ferguson is a senior at Scotus Central Catholic. She is the band president and helps with concerts, music and sectionals. She is a teacher aide for seventh and eighth grade band, and leads the clarinet and saxophone sections. She is a state speech qualifier in informative speaking, and district and conference champion in informative speaking.

Maddie Blaser is a senior at Scotus Central Catholic. She is a three-time state speech qualifier and two-time state speech medalist. She is also district and conference champion OID, district runner-up for duet acting, and conference champion for duet acting. She is also the drum major and plays the clarinet, participating in the clarinet ensemble for districts.

Hazlett receives scholarship

MADISON, S.D. – Rebecca Hazlett of Columbus, was recently awarded the Dakota State University Elite Champion Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to high-achieving students based on ACT scores and high school GPA. Hazlett will be majoring in secondary math education at DSU in the fall.

Area students receive scholarships from UNL

LINCOLN -- University of Nebraska Lincoln is offering more than 6,100 university-wide scholarships to the 2021 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. Among the scholarship recipients are the following area students: ALBION – BOONE CENTRAL: Bailey Choat, Husker Traditions; Emma David, Husker Traditions; Gage Groeteke, Regents; Lauren Kohtz, Husker Traditions; Ryan Kramer, Husker Traditions; Jonathan Lindgren, Husker Power; Paige Nelson, Husker Traditions; Zane Niemann, David; Cheyenne Ruhnke, Husker Power; Bradley Schindel, Nebraska Career and Regents; Autumn Simons, Husker Traditions; Jordan Elizabeth Soto-Stopak, Husker Traditions; Taylor Weber, Husker Power; Samantha Weeder, Husker Traditions; Seth Wright, Husker Traditions; COLUMBUS – COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL: Gabriela Alarcon, Husker Power; Hector Amaya, Husker Power; Abraham Arevalo, Husker Power; Gisell Bonilla, Husker Power; Emma Brownlow, Husker Traditions; Alejandra Chavez, Husker Traditions; Mallory Comley, Husker Power; Regan DeBower, Husker Traditions; Ashlyn Dykstra, Husker Traditions; Sadie Evans, Husker Power; Judith Garces-Garcia, Husker Power; Riley Garrelts, Husker Power; Zoi Goebel, Husker Traditions; Aaliyah Grafe, Husker Power; Serenity Harper, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Rebecca Hazlett, Regents; Marion Heindryckx, Husker Traditions; Madison Henderson, Husker Power; Benjamin Jacobs, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Jailyn Jaeger, Husker Traditions; Lexi Jakubowski, Husker Traditions; Benjamin Janssen, Regents; Syrus Jeffcoat, David; Dylan Jensen, Husker Power; McKenzie Kallweit, Husker Traditions; Ashley Kavanagh, Husker Power; Katelyn Lantis, Husker Traditions; Anna Lindahl, Husker Power; Maegan Ludena-Llanos, Nebraska Achievement; Merveille Makita, Husker Traditions; Sarah Massman, Regents; Declan McPhillips, Husker Traditions; Jasmin Mendez-Galvan, Husker Power; Nicole Monteza Gonzalez, Nebraska Achievement and Pepsi; Aliya Oceguera, Davis and Nebraska Achievement; Austin Pick, Husker Power; Jasmine Podany, Husker Power; Emilee Robak, Husker Traditions; Lily Rosberg, Husker Power; Camden Schefus, Pepsi and Regents; Maddisen Schulz, Husker Power; Carmen Westfall, Husker Traditions; Rhylan Wurdeman, Husker Traditions, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW: Sydnie Briggs, Husker Study and Stay; Kevin Dominguez, Husker Power; Mitchell Fittje, Husker Power and Nebraska Career; Grace Hatcher, Husker Power; Logan Jaixen, Nebraska Career and Regents; Reese Janssen, Husker Power; Oliver Jimenez, Husker Power; Rylee Kroll, Husker Power; Abigail Lutjelusche, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Ella Meyer, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Cassie Rathbone, Husker Power; Shelby Smith, Husker Power; Aubrey Stromberg, Regents; Ethan Wewel, Husker Power; SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Madelyn Blaser, Regents; Gillian Brandt, Husker Traditions; Alli Demuth, Husker Traditions; Matthew Dolezal, Husker Power; Anna Ehlers, Husker Power; Joshua Faust, David, Nebraska Career and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Olivia Fehringer, Husker Power; Brennan Frewing, Husker Power; Benjamin Kamrath, Husker Power; Noah Korth, Regents; Clarissa Kosch, Husker Traditions; Cassie Kouma, Regents; Michaela Kresha, Husker Traditions; Matthew McCoy, Regents; Alex Novicki, Husker Power; Elizabeth Parker, David; Camille Pelan, Regents; Jaelyn Podolak, Husker Traditions; Nicolas Schultz, Husker Power; Ross Thorson, Husker Power; Kade Wiese, Husker Traditions; Madison Wittwer, Husker Power; CROSS COUNTY: Shea Corwin, Husker Traditions; Sydnee Goossen, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Achievement; Zachary Haug, Husker Power; Mallory Jensen, Husker Traditions; Lincoln Kelley, Husker Traditions; Talia Nienhueser, Husker Traditions; Owen Powell, Husker Power; Rachel Smith, Husker Traditions; Erica Stratman, Husker Traditions; GENOA - TWIN RIVER: Alexis Cherry, Husker Traditions; Nicholas Euse, Husker Power; Ross Hebda, Husker Power; Caleb Jenkinson, Husker Traditions; Sydnei Kemper, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Tate Koziol, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Career; Conner Oberhauser, Regents; Emilee Spitz, Husker Study and Stay; HUMPHREY: Emily Abbott, Nebraska Career and Regents; Oriana Kuehler, Husker Traditions; HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS: Peighton Eisenmenger, Chancellor’s Leadership, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Sydney McKay, Husker Traditions; NEWMAN GROVE: Emma Montoya, Husker Study and Stay; OSCEOLA: Corby Cannon, Regents; Jadyn Johnson, Husker Power; Emily Theis, Husker Study and Stay; POLK - HIGH PLAINS: Mahailla Archer, Husker Power; Brooke Bannister, Husker Study and Stay; Ernest Hines, David; Sarah Person, Husker Power; Aubree Quast, Husker Traditions; Brianna Wilshusen, Husker Study and Stay; Tanner Wood, Husker Power; ST. EDWARD: Gabrielle Muckey, Husker Power; SHELBY-RISING CITY: Haley Hanak, Husker Power; Madelyn Hopwood, Husker Study and Stay; Bannor Murray, Husker Power; Kira Pavlik, Regents; Colin Wingard, Regents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0