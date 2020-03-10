Garrett chosen by Rotary
Jaidyn Garrett has been chosen as the Rotary Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Pat and Lisa Garrett, and a senior at Columbus High School. She participates in volleyball and track (earned Academic All-State for both), and holds the all-time state record in the pole vault. She is also a three time class A state champion in pole vault. Garrett is also on student council, CHS 101, C-Club, and the 4.0 honor roll.
In her free time she enjoys scrapbooking, archery and watching sports. After graduation she plans to attend the University of South Dakota as part of the track and field team.
Steiner to compete in photojournalism challenge
LINCOLN -- Caitlin Steiner of Columbus, a sophomore advertising and public relations major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is among 20 students selected to compete in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications' Philip Perry Photojournalism Challenge from March 13-15. The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Beginning at 5 p.m. March 13, participants will have 24 hours to shoot and edit a photo essay of up to 12 photographs inspired by the theme "Mother Earth." At 5 p.m. March 14, essays will be judged by five professional photographers who will select five finalists to present on day three.
At 10:30 a.m. on March 15, the finalists will present their work to the judges, faculty and friends of the college, and a winner will be named.
Area students compete with NCTA
CURTIS -- Beef cattle evaluation holds great appeal for 10 Aggie students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Youth of FFA and 4-H ages competed in junior, intermediate and senior divisions, along with the 2-year and 4-year college teams in evaluating beef cattle at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The NCTA Aggie Sophomore team was 6th high team in placings, 13th high overall and 17th in reasons. Members of the sophomore team included Camden Wilke of Columbus. NCTA’s freshmen were ranked 21st in both placings and overall team, and 23rd in reasons. Members of the freshman team included Jose De La Cruz of Columbus.
The next contest will be in mid-March when the sophomore team travels to the Houston Livestock Show.
CHS in top 20 NC3 Certification
Columbus High School has been ranked to the January 2020, Top 20 NC3 Certification Centers in the nation. CHS is ranked 16 out of 711 certification centers of which a majority are community colleges. CHS students completed and passed 78 NC3 Certification Exams.
Students earning one or more certifications include: Erik Matson, Thad Baldwin, Alexe Ritzdorf, Joseph Mausbach, Maclain Shevlin, Derek Wiese, Bodey Meays, Carstin Olson, Ian Stirek, Jarod Asche, Brodie McGuire, Noah Braun, Ian Gibbs, Seth Bloomquist, Chandler Anderson, Leilanie Clemens, Giovanni Rodriguez-Hernandez, Stratton Stephens, Brandon Bruce, Jessica Reiff, Marcus Randall Jr., Kobie Retzlaff, Logan Perkins, Remy Mottin, Tiernan Happ, Andrew Paez, August Boseck, Camden Schefus, Rene Cerna-Avalos, Colton Korth, Estafano Paez, Marco Ruiz, Joshua Kittrell, Tanner O’Dey, Alejandro Sanchez-Sanchez, Jasper Wozny, Caleb Keller, Francisco Gonzalez, John Houseman, Colton Buxton, Sirkyivah Johnson, Dylan Jensen, Zachary Primus, Colton Reed, Rudy Florian, Colby Salava, Anthony DeAnda, Adolfo Medina-Lopez, Victor Ramirez, Saul Perez, Joshua Nelson, Jacob Guilliatt, Keagan Reeves, Cayden Micek, Jayden French, Pedro Beltran, Jr., Brent Beard, Ryan Ciboron, Devon Adams, Jackson Sylvester.
Graham on honors list
MANKATO, Minn. -- The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced.
Among those earning honors was Michaela Graham of Columbus. Graham earned placement on the honors list, which requires a 3.5 to 3.99 average and enrollment in at least 12 credit hours for the semester.