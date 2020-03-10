Garrett chosen by Rotary

Jaidyn Garrett has been chosen as the Rotary Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Pat and Lisa Garrett, and a senior at Columbus High School. She participates in volleyball and track (earned Academic All-State for both), and holds the all-time state record in the pole vault. She is also a three time class A state champion in pole vault. Garrett is also on student council, CHS 101, C-Club, and the 4.0 honor roll.

In her free time she enjoys scrapbooking, archery and watching sports. After graduation she plans to attend the University of South Dakota as part of the track and field team.

Steiner to compete in photojournalism challenge

LINCOLN -- Caitlin Steiner of Columbus, a sophomore advertising and public relations major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is among 20 students selected to compete in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications' Philip Perry Photojournalism Challenge from March 13-15. The winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship.