Stephens on dean's list at UCA

CONWAY, Ark. -- The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the fall 2020 semester.

Among the students earning Presidential Scholar distinction is Avery Stephens of Columbus. Stephens is a 2018 graduate of Columbus High School and is majoring in accounting.

Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.

UNMC announces dean’s list

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

The following area students are among the honorees: Columbus –Sarita Bailly, College of Nursing Northern Division; Sabra Baustert, College of Nursing Northern Division; Samantha Beal, Dental Hygiene; Haile Buggi, College of Nursing Omaha Division; Lindsay Khedir Al-tiae, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Miroslav Manso Rodriguez, College of Nursing Northern Division; Hannah Mielak, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Kylie Schnell, Radiography; Genoa–Calista Shanle, College of Nursing Northern Division; Newman Grove – Rebecca Stone, College of Nursing Lincoln Division.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0