Ostdiek chosen as student of the month

Lauren Ostdiek is a senior at Scotus Central Catholic, and the daughter of Kim and Duane Ostdiek. Athletically, she was a captain of this year’s volleyball team, and served as a lawyer on the school’s Mock Trial team, which finished third at the State Mock Trial Meet. She has also been a four time State Speech qualifier, medaling twice. Ostdiek is the clarinet section leader of the Scotus Band, is the President of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and serves on the student council. She has also been a member of Revolution, and is a commended student in the National Merit program. After high school, she plans to attend college, with a major in political science, and a minor in Spanish, with a focus on pre-law.