Scotus announces student of the month
Scotus Central Catholic's 8th grade Student of the Month honors go to Jude Maguire, son of Fred and Carrie Maguire. He was recognized with a luncheon hosted by the Noon Lion's Club. He has three siblings: one sister who also attends Scotus, and two younger brothers that attend St. Isidore Elementary School. He is consistently on the All A Honor Roll, is a member of the Junior High Band and participates in football, basketball and track. He enjoys playing sports, reading, being with his friends and playing video games.
NWU students named to honors list
LINCOLN -- Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester Academic Honors List for its traditional undergraduate program. A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 (on a 4.00 scale) for 12 or more hours of coursework to qualify for the list. Students earning academic honors include the following from area communities: Columbus - Alycin Braun, Caitlin Broekemeier, Alyssa Curry, Said Mendez, Rachel Miksch, Joshua Reiff, Bryce Vuncannon; Petersburg - Terri Seier; Shelby - Carter Smith; Stromsburg - Brooklyn Mickey.
Columbus student part of winning design team at UNL
LINCOLN -- A team from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has earned top honors in the 2019 Big Ten Academic Alliance Student Design Challenge. The Nebraska team of four students, dubbed the Groundbreakers, featured senior Daniel Kruger (accounting) of Columbus. The student design team will work to complete the award-winning project with university officials and Herman Miller. The space will feature multiple study spaces designed to allow for collaboration between students. The design includes a central space for studying and lounging with two side areas that offer space for individual time and a multi-use group study area.
Ostdiek chosen as student of the month
You have free articles remaining.
The Columbus Sertoma Club recently recognized the following student for her academic and athletic achievement:
Lauren Ostdiek is a senior at Scotus Central Catholic, and the daughter of Kim and Duane Ostdiek. Athletically, she was a captain of this year’s volleyball team, and served as a lawyer on the school’s Mock Trial team, which finished third at the State Mock Trial Meet. She has also been a four time State Speech qualifier, medaling twice. Ostdiek is the clarinet section leader of the Scotus Band, is the President of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, and serves on the student council. She has also been a member of Revolution, and is a commended student in the National Merit program. After high school, she plans to attend college, with a major in political science, and a minor in Spanish, with a focus on pre-law.
Peru State announces dean’s list
PERU -- Peru State College has announced the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2019 semester. The following area students are among those earning honors: Columbus - Sheila Marie Lewis, President's List; Alex Kevin Luchsinger, President's List; Blake David Petersen, Dean's List; Cassandra Theresa Seckel, Dean's List; Duncan - Julia Diane Pichler, Dean's List; Platte Center - Cheryl Gilsdorf, Dean's List.
President's List designation requires a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, completion of at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, and no incomplete grades. The dean's list requires students to have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, and no incomplete grades.
Stadler performs with Concordia A Cappella Choir
SEWARD -- The University A Cappella Choir from Concordia University, will travel to Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Nevada for its annual spring tour March 6-16. Among the members of the University A Cappella Choir is Grant Stadler, a sophomore from Columbus, who performs bass II.
The choir performs full-length concerts, school assemblies and participates in Sunday worship services.