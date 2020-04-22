× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heimer awarded scholarship

WAYNE – Kyle Hiemer of Columbus, has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship to attend Wayne State College. He is the son of Troy and Deb Hiemer, and a senior at Scotus Central Catholic, His activities in high school include member of National Honor Society, student council and Godparents.

White inducted into honor society

Thirteen Central Community College students have been inducted into the Delta Nu chapter of Alpha Delta Nu, the only honor society for associate degree nursing students. Among the inductees is Chelsea White of Columbus.

Students are invited to apply for membership during their final year of nursing school. To qualify for membership, they must have at least a B in all nursing courses at the time of the invitation and a high GPA. They also must demonstrate high academic and ethical integrity and complete a service project that helps the community and recruits individuals into the nursing field.

Kurth earns scholarship

SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska's department of art recently announced this year's scholarship recipients.