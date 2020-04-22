Heimer awarded scholarship
WAYNE – Kyle Hiemer of Columbus, has been awarded a Presidential Scholarship to attend Wayne State College. He is the son of Troy and Deb Hiemer, and a senior at Scotus Central Catholic, His activities in high school include member of National Honor Society, student council and Godparents.
White inducted into honor society
Thirteen Central Community College students have been inducted into the Delta Nu chapter of Alpha Delta Nu, the only honor society for associate degree nursing students. Among the inductees is Chelsea White of Columbus.
Students are invited to apply for membership during their final year of nursing school. To qualify for membership, they must have at least a B in all nursing courses at the time of the invitation and a high GPA. They also must demonstrate high academic and ethical integrity and complete a service project that helps the community and recruits individuals into the nursing field.
Kurth earns scholarship
SEWARD -- Concordia University, Nebraska's department of art recently announced this year's scholarship recipients.
These scholarships are typically awarded based on a student's artwork in the annual Student Art Show that takes place in April and judged by Concordia's full-time art faculty. This year's exhibition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instead, students applied for each scholarship and endowment.
Elisa Kurth, a sophomore from Stromsburg, received a Marxhausen Endowment Scholarship. Students do not apply for the Marxhausen Endowment Scholarships. Established by Reinhold Marxhausen and family, these scholarship awards recognize great artwork across a broad group of students and media. This award scholarship is open to all art majors and minors currently enrolled at Concordia. These awards are provided to students whose work merits outstanding attention for its creativity, high degree of quality and/or clarity of vision.
Area students earn scholarships from UNL
LINCOLN -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has offered more than 5,500 university-wide scholarships to the 2020 graduating class from Nebraska high schools. The total potential value of the scholarships is nearly $56 million. Area students who received scholarships include the following:
Boone Central - Emily Erickson, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Emilie Kelley, Regents; Emily Pelster, Husker Power; Hannah Wells, Husker Power; Columbus - Cole Asche, Husker Living and Learning, and Husker Traditions; Maria Cervantes, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Douglas Davidchik, Regents; Porter Discoe, Husker Power; Briana Drueppel, Regents; Blake Edzards, Husker Traditions; Allie Gotschall, Husker Traditions; Emily Hall, Regents; Alexis Jeffryes, Regents; Jayven Krepel, Regents; Gracie Luebbe, David, and Husker Living and Learning; Josie Maberry, Husker Power; Abbigail Marshall, Husker Power; Jessica Martin Luque, Husker Traditions; Alexis Martinez, Husker Traditions; Alexander Moseman, Husker Power; Samuel Nelson, Regents; Jackson Peabody, Husker Power; Maxwell Pettit, Regents; Noah Stoeckle, Husker Power; Landon Thompson, David; Taylor Umstead, Husker Traditions; Gia Velecela, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Maison Wemhoff, David; Kylie Wisehart, Husker Traditions; Lakeview - Aaron Chin, Husker Traditions and University Honors; Makenna Frenzen, Husker Power; Carsten Loseke, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Adam Nelson, Husker Traditions; Colby Pieper, Regents; Emily Stevenson, Chancellor's Leadership, Husker Power and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Kade Stromberg, Husker Traditions; Evan Tessendorf, Husker Power; Scotus Central Catholic - Debanhi Adame-Hernandez, Husker Traditions and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Sarah Bichlmeier, Husker Traditions; Dalton Borchers, Husker Power; Emmitt Broberg, Husker Traditions; Amber Buhman, Regents; Antonio Chavez Quiroga, Nebraska Achievement and Nebraska Emerging Leader; Haylee Cielocha, Husker Power; Jacey Clarey, Husker Traditions; Cole Demuth, Husker Power; Evan Hand, Husker Power; Jayden Heng, Husker Power; Kyle Hiemer, Regents; Adam Kamrath, Husker Power; Rachael Lam, Husker Traditions; Emily Miksch, Husker Power; Eric Mustard, Regents; Lauren Ostdiek, Regents; Katherine Smith, Husker Power; Samantha Tonniges, Husker Power; Drew VunCannon, Regents; Connor Wiehn, Husker Traditions and Pepsi; Liza Zaruba, Regents; Cross County - Savannah Anderson, Husker Power; Landen Berck, Husker Traditions; Faith Fellows, Husker Power; Amanda Giannou, David and Pepsi; Sammie Osentowski, Nebraska Emerging Leader; Randall Rafert, Regents; Isaiah Spahn, Husker Living and Learning, and Regents; High Plains - Jordan Gress, Husker Power; Hannah Hiett, Nebraska Emerging Leader; McKenna Morris, Husker Traditions; Jarrett Parsons, Husker Power; Dylan Soule, Husker Power; Humphrey - Bryce Classen, Husker Power; Triniti Gembica, Husker Traditions; Mikayla Martensen, Husker Power; Ashley Schemek, David; Humphrey St. Francis - Makenna Krings, Husker Power; Emma Labenz, Husker Traditions; Dylan Wemhoff, Husker Power; Newman Grove - Kirsten Milam, David; Osceola - Tanner Kropatsch, Husker Power; St. Edward - Sophie Reeves, Husker Traditions; Shelby-Rising City - Bailey Belt, Husker Power; Alyssa Blohm, Husker Power; Aspyn Harrison, Husker Power; Grant Lindsley, Husker Traditions; Alison Nekl, Husker Traditions; Jett Pinneo, Husker Traditions; Jayce Vrbka, Husker Power; Twin River - Chloe Cave, Husker Power; Catherine Laska, Regents; Irelynd Pearson, Husker Traditions; Payton Rinkol, Husker Traditions; Trevor Strain, Husker Power; Caitlyn Van Winkle, Husker Power; Mackenzie Whitlow, Chancellor's Leadership, David, Husker Living and Learning, and Nebraska Achievement.
UNK chooses NSE leaders for 2020
KEARNEY -- Seven students will lead 2020 New Student Enrollment at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Among the NSE leaders chosen is Adrian Almeida of Columbus.
NSE leaders were selected for their scholarship, communication skills, leadership and ability to represent their colleges.
Wruble earns scholarship to study Ag
AURORA -- The Aurora Cooperative has announced its 2020 scholarship winners. Each year the Aurora Cooperative awards scholarships to students pursuing a college education and career in agriculture. Brendan Wruble, son of Gerald and Shari Wruble of Clarks, was one of 10 students selected to receive a $500 scholarship. As part of the application process, each student was asked to write an essay titled, “How I Plan to Contribute to Agriculture.”
