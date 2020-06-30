× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ostdiek named to academic team

Lauren Ostdiek was named to the All-State Omaha World Herald Academic Team. She was one of nine students selected throughout Nebraska to be on the team. Ostdiek was also named to the 2020 All West-Central Academic First Team. Ostdiek attended Scotus Central Catholic and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame this fall where she will major in global affairs and Spanish. She is the daughter of Duane and Kimberly Ostdiek.

Euse selected for Boys State

SILVER CREEK -- Nicholas Euse, son of Marge and Thad Euse of Silver Creek, has been selected by Silver Creek Legion Post 263 for the 2020 Boys State. Euse is going to be a senior at Twin River High School. He is active in track, FCCLA, FBLA, One Act, spring play, speech, student council, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a CNA and employed at Genoa Medical facility. Following graduation he plans to pursue a career in the medical field.

St. Francis announces honor roll