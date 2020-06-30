Ostdiek named to academic team
Lauren Ostdiek was named to the All-State Omaha World Herald Academic Team. She was one of nine students selected throughout Nebraska to be on the team. Ostdiek was also named to the 2020 All West-Central Academic First Team. Ostdiek attended Scotus Central Catholic and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame this fall where she will major in global affairs and Spanish. She is the daughter of Duane and Kimberly Ostdiek.
Euse selected for Boys State
SILVER CREEK -- Nicholas Euse, son of Marge and Thad Euse of Silver Creek, has been selected by Silver Creek Legion Post 263 for the 2020 Boys State. Euse is going to be a senior at Twin River High School. He is active in track, FCCLA, FBLA, One Act, spring play, speech, student council, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a CNA and employed at Genoa Medical facility. Following graduation he plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
St. Francis announces honor roll
HUMPHREY – Humphrey St. Francis has announced students earning honors for the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Students on the “All A Honor Roll” are: Seniors – Caitlin Jarosz, Makenna Krings, Emma Labenz, Elly Masteller, Connor Olmer, Erin Pfeifer, Kyleigh Sjuts, Dylan Wemhoff, Chasity Zimmerer; Juniors – Peighton Eisenmenger, Madison Howard, Austin Leifeld, Justin Leifeld, Jack Lubischer, Sydney McKay, Dustin Olmer, Allison Weidner; Sophomores – Tristen Classen, Jalyssa Hastreiter, Morgan Pfeifer; Eighth grade – Emma Classen, Jocelyn Dunn, Tori Jarosz, Karly Kessler, Caleb Killham, Brooklyn McKay, Lexi Morfeld, Owen Weidner; Seventh grade – Mason Geilenkirchen, Isabel Preister.
Students on the “A Average Honor Roll” are: Seniors – Kolbe Classen, Kaden Hackerott, Sam McPhillips, Lauren Pfeifer, Leah Podliska, Madison Stricklin; Juniors – Haustyn Forney, Tyler Preister; Sophomores – Spencer Engel, Delaney Olmer, Kelly Pfeifer, Kaylee Stricklin, MarryRita Wegener, Josie Zach; Freshmen – Hannah Baumgart, Tessa Deets, Madisen Greisen, Olivia Keller, Tyrel Wegener; Eighth grade – Carter Classen, Keith Ternus; Seventh grade – Ava Hastreiter, Nyla Kessler.
Students on the “B Average Honor Roll” are: Freshmen – Kegan Hackerott, Garret Zach.
Students earn honors at Wayne State
WAYNE -- Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the dean's list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester. Students listed on the dean's list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term: Albion - Elizabeth Hauger*, Cheyenne Mangus, Taylor Olnes*; Clarks - Kaylee Eberle*; Columbus - Jaime Almanza, Slayde Bittner, Michael Brown, Lauren Carrig*, Kelsey Faust, Ashley Foreman*, Rachel Grisham*, Nicholas Groene, Sierra Heesacker, Nathan Hiemer*, Nicole Hiner, Jaden Johnson, Kennedy Jones*, Jaiden Lewis, Megan Morton*, Theodore Paprocki, Trent Roth*, Lucas Schaecher, Adam Smith*, Britney Stock*, Blair Stuthman, Austin Svehla*, Kaelyn Svehla, Michael Wright; Duncan - Elizabeth Blaser*; Genoa - Blake Fehringer, Mathilda Fehringer, Justin Mohrmann, Shyla Oberhauser, Calista Shanle; Hordville - Morgan Schulze*; Humphrey - Yasmine Bender, Molly Dohmen*, Jadyn Keller*, Jonathon Korth, Bridget McPhillips*, Nathan Weidner*, Cole Wemhoff; Lindsay - Allison Herchenbach*, Kristen Herchenbach, Amanda Pfeifer; Monroe - Luke Bettenhausen, Preston Connelly; Newman Grove - Kala Rast; Petersburg - Cole Preister*, Shantel Preister*, Madison Schrage; Platte Center - Reghan Holmberg*, Amanda Jaixen; Polk - Delaney Carlstrom, Emily McNaught; Saint Edward - Jonah Micek; Shelby - Rylee Branting*; Silver Creek - Madelyn Rinkol, Jamison Urkoski; Stromsburg - Alexis Eller, Kjell Marsden*, Treva Nielson*, Taylor Ostrom, Taylor Rystrom.
Area students honored at Doane
CRETE -- Doane University is proud to announce 291 students who have been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students must achieve a minimum 3.7 grade point average and hold 12 graded hours to qualify for this academic distinction.
The following are area students appeared on Doane University's Spring 2020 Dean's List: Albion - Nicole Woebbecke, sophomore; Columbus - Alyssa Downs, senior; Mitchell Norris, freshman; Bailey Sloup, senior; Isabelle Watson, junior; Osceola - Austin Wieseman, junior; Petersburg - Walker Stuhr, junior; Stephanie Wright, freshman; Stromsburg - Aaron Giannou, senior.
Twogood named to dean’s list
ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- Samuel Twogood, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester. He is the son of Ryan and Rachel Twogood of Stromsburg.
The dean's list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Styskal recognized by Duke Gifted Program
Caleb Styskal, a seventh grade student at Scotus Central Catholic, was recently honored for achieving an exceptional score on the SAT. Styskal took this above-grade-level test as a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP). While in-person ceremonies were postponed this year, Duke TIP celebrated these students’ academic achievements by providing their families with an at-home ceremony toolkit.
Area students receive scholarships
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota -- Augustana University has announced students who have earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.
The following area students earned Augustana University scholarships: Debanhi Adame-Hernandez of Columbus and Zachary Pandorf of Shelby.
Augustana supports 100 percent of full-time enrolled students with institutional aid.
ISU announces dean's list
AMES, Iowa -- More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work. Among those earning honors are the following area students: Columbus - Elisabeth Forker, Veterinary Medicine; Erica Halstead, Architecture-Professional Degree; Evan Smith, Aerospace Engineering; Shelby - Joshua Pandorf, Mechanical Engineering; Stromsburg - Lauren Kopetzky, Biology.
Brittenham earns BSN
TOPEKA, Kansas -- Washburn University has announced students in its spring 2020 graduating class. More than 600 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees. Among the graduates is Clarissa Brittenham of Columbus. Brittenham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Mueller named to All-Academic team
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Logan Mueller, of Columbus, is among 23 Buena Vista University student-athletes who have been named to the spring 2020 American Rivers Conference All-Academic Team. Mueller is majoring in Ag business.
To be eligible for recognition, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing at his/her current institution, have at least one full year of residency at that institution and maintain at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
