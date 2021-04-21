 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zoning makes impact on development in Columbus
0 comments
alert top story

Zoning makes impact on development in Columbus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Housing

Zoning may be considered as boring to some, it has real world implications. Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said without the City zoning Habitat land as residential it would have been hard to find places to build.

Zoning is pretty much just the way the City distinguishes what can go in any particular area, but it can make a big impact when it comes to development like business and affordable housing.

The Columbus City Council held public hearings for rezoning applications during its regular meeting on Monday and has held them multiple times in the past. One example of the real life impact of zoning is Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.

Habitat has gone through the zoning process for its subdivisions, Executive Director Lori Peters said.

“Where else would we find that many lots to build little houses on in this town?” Peters said. “If the City didn’t zone that residential that would be potentially … 34 families without a place to build a home or a place to live.”

Trevor Harlow

City Planner Trevor Harlow

Zoning is also done to help Columbus grow towards an "ideal", City Planner Trevor Harlow.

The City of Columbus has a Future Land Use Map which represents estimates on population and economic development, he noted. The map shows zoning for the non-developed areas just outside of Columbus, in the event of population increase.

“The biggest reasoning is just related to keeping that consistency with the Future Land Use Map. The entire point is that as we continue to grow and develop and there’s more residents (it causes) more need and more stress on our utilities and services and infrastructure,” Harlow said. “We have to be able to stay consistent and grow in a way that is suitable.”

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

With zoning, city land is divided into a certain number of lots. Each lot has a base designation, which describes what the land is used for.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The idea is that each area is zoned for a specific thing so the surrounding things match the correct zoning,” Harlow said.

The base districts include agricultural, rural residential, single-family or two-family or multiple-family residential and non-traditional residential. There’s also office, limited commercial and urban commercial. Finally, there’s light industrial and general industrial, according to the City of Columbus Land Development Ordinance.

For example, a factory would never be in a rural residential area.

Part of what zoning does is manage density and traffic. One example is a multiple-family residential district would not be in an area with one road.

Affordable housing is an issue in Columbus and rezoning can be utilized to that end, Harlow noted.

WATCH NOW: Platte County to start 3rd Avenue overhaul in May

“If areas are zoned specifically R-1, which is just our single-family housing units, it’s a lot harder to produce an affordable home that is that because it is bigger, it’s on one lot, it’s only for one family unit," he said. "Per unit, it’s going to be more expensive.”

In an urban district with multiple family units, it’s easier to produce an affordable housing unit, he added.

Then, there are overlay districts. If a portion of a farm in the agricultural section is at risk for flooding, there would be a flood plain overlay.

The overlays are flood plain, historic, environmental resources, agricultural overlay and planned unit development.

The rezoning process takes several steps. There’s an application. Then, the application goes before the City's Planning Commission which makes a recommendation. Finally, the application goes before the Columbus City Council.

“It’s quite a process,” Peters said. “(Where would you find) even 34 places to build period in an affordable (way), 34 places to build a home.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire safety presentation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death
National

Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News