Zoning makes impact on development in Columbus

Zoning is pretty much just the way the City distinguishes what can go in any particular area, but it can make a big impact when it comes to development like business and affordable housing.

The Columbus City Council held public hearings for rezoning applications during its regular meeting on Monday and has held them multiple times in the past. One example of the real life impact of zoning is Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.

Habitat has gone through the zoning process for its subdivisions, Executive Director Lori Peters said.

“Where else would we find that many lots to build little houses on in this town?” Peters said. “If the City didn’t zone that residential that would be potentially … 34 families without a place to build a home or a place to live.”

Zoning is also done to help Columbus grow towards an "ideal", City Planner Trevor Harlow.

The City of Columbus has a Future Land Use Map which represents estimates on population and economic development, he noted. The map shows zoning for the non-developed areas just outside of Columbus, in the event of population increase.