Zoning makes impact on development in Columbus

Zoning is pretty much just the way the City distinguishes what can go in any particular area, but it can make a big impact when it comes to development like business and affordable housing.
The Columbus City Council held public hearings for rezoning applications during its regular meeting on Monday and has held them multiple times in the past. One example of the real life impact of zoning is Habitat for Humanity of Columbus.
Habitat has gone through the zoning process for its subdivisions, Executive Director Lori Peters said.
“Where else would we find that many lots to build little houses on in this town?” Peters said. “If the City didn’t zone that residential that would be potentially … 34 families without a place to build a home or a place to live.”
Zoning is also done to help Columbus grow towards an "ideal", City Planner Trevor Harlow.
The City of Columbus has a Future Land Use Map which represents estimates on population and economic development, he noted. The map shows zoning for the non-developed areas just outside of Columbus, in the event of population increase.
“The biggest reasoning is just related to keeping that consistency with the Future Land Use Map. The entire point is that as we continue to grow and develop and there’s more residents (it causes) more need and more stress on our utilities and services and infrastructure,” Harlow said. “We have to be able to stay consistent and grow in a way that is suitable.”
With zoning, city land is divided into a certain number of lots. Each lot has a base designation, which describes what the land is used for.
“The idea is that each area is zoned for a specific thing so the surrounding things match the correct zoning,” Harlow said.
The base districts include agricultural, rural residential, single-family or two-family or multiple-family residential and non-traditional residential. There’s also office, limited commercial and urban commercial. Finally, there’s light industrial and general industrial, according to the City of Columbus Land Development Ordinance.
For example, a factory would never be in a rural residential area.
Part of what zoning does is manage density and traffic. One example is a multiple-family residential district would not be in an area with one road.
Affordable housing is an issue in Columbus and rezoning can be utilized to that end, Harlow noted.
“If areas are zoned specifically R-1, which is just our single-family housing units, it’s a lot harder to produce an affordable home that is that because it is bigger, it’s on one lot, it’s only for one family unit," he said. "Per unit, it’s going to be more expensive.”
In an urban district with multiple family units, it’s easier to produce an affordable housing unit, he added.
Then, there are overlay districts. If a portion of a farm in the agricultural section is at risk for flooding, there would be a flood plain overlay.
The overlays are flood plain, historic, environmental resources, agricultural overlay and planned unit development.
The rezoning process takes several steps. There’s an application. Then, the application goes before the City's Planning Commission which makes a recommendation. Finally, the application goes before the Columbus City Council.
“It’s quite a process,” Peters said. “(Where would you find) even 34 places to build period in an affordable (way), 34 places to build a home.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.