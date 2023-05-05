Columbus man Scott Zwick started volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America the same way a typical parent might – by wanting to spend more time with his children and perhaps being “roped into it.”

“They're asking for volunteers and I was just like every other parent; I was staring at my shoes, hoping I wouldn’t get picked…” Zwick said. “My wife sits on one side and my son on the other and they both elbowed me in the ribs at the same time.”

It’s now 28 years later and his kids are grown, but Zwick is still going.

Zwick has served in a multitude of positions, whether it’s cub pack or scout troop – he’s been a cubmaster, a Webelos leader and a scoutmaster and has served in roles at the Boy Scouts district level.

He is the recipient of the Silver Beaver, the highest council award for volunteers, and has trained numerous leaders in the organization for more than 10 years through the Wood Badge training program.

It’s for his dedication to Boy Scouts and impact on local children that Zwick was presented with the Columbus Morning Rotary Club’s Service Above Self award on May 4 at the Picket Fence Café.

The award is given annually to a non-Rotarian who lives and works in the Columbus area and has made an impact on the community by modeling and promoting the spirit of service.

Zwick was nominated for the honor by Ken Curry and was chosen numerous submissions.

Curry noted in his nomination form that Zwick’s work has nothing to do with awards or recognition; it’s truly above self. Zwick gives much of his spare time to local youth through Boy Scouts, Curry said, by working directly with youth, and helping and mentoring Boy Scouts leaders throughout the region.

“His dedication and positive impact on our youth is real – when a Scout achieves the rank of Eagle, they have the ability to recognize a leader who has made a difference to them – and they award that leader a mentor pin – needless to say Scott has his hands full, thus making a true difference,” Curry wrote.

Zwick said the Boy Scouts training program taught him skills such as conflict management, communications and active listening. The course, he added, allowed him to move into a supervisory role at his workplace.

Zwick recently celebrated 15 years at the Nebraska Public Power District and is the senior innovation, transformation and change team lead in the business innovation, transportation and change department.

Notably, his two sons, Nathan and Justin, have camped and hiked alongside him and have both achieved the highest rank in scouting, Eagle Scout. In the community, Zwick also serves on the worship committee and sings in the choir at his church.

Zwick noted the impact that volunteering Boy Scouts can have.

“When you work with the kids, you're throwing a pebble in the pond and the ripple effect goes out and touches people,” Zwick said, noting the training and teaching opportunities through which he’s been able to reach leaders both locally and regionally. “The cool part is that pebble gets a little larger, the ripples go a little farther out and you're touching more people all the time.”

Zwick told the Telegram the biggest accomplish he’s been proud of is seeing the kids grow emotionally.

He noted one kid, around the age of 11 or 12, who started out in Boy Scouts as extremely shy. Zwick would greet him each time upon seeing him, but it took the scout about six months to work up the courage to say hello back and another six months before he could look at Zwick directly and say it.

“By the time he's 16, he's the senior patrol leader running the troop,” Zwick said.

Whether it’s enjoying nature or attending a large, multi-day gathering full of adventures, Zwick said having fun is the most important part of Boy Scouts.

“It's going canoeing in Boundary Waters, it's hiking Philmont, it's going to National Jamboree,” he said.