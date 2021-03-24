Long-time area conservationist honored by Game and Parks Commission

Rupp then worked with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a few years, eventually retiring about two decades ago.

His love for the outdoors also led Rupp to mentor young conservationists and fisheries biologists by teaching them the importance of preservation.

He doesn’t think twice about teaching youth, saying he simply did it because “it’s in my DNA.”

Rupp doesn’t do much of that these days. Some of the reason why has to do with his age, but he also said a lot of kids today aren’t as interested in hunting and fishing as he and some of his peers were back then.

“Kids just aren’t really into it anymore,” he said. “Times change and it’s not up to us to say if it’s better or worse.”

Although the conservationist doesn't physically go out and teach folks about wildlife, he's still been able to educate through writing columns.

Rupp's stories focus on preservationist topics which have been featured in Nebraskaland Magazine and The Columbus Telegram, with his first article in the latter of the two publications starting in 1976.

Rupp doesn’t hunt as much today, either. Following his hip replacement, he said he has to be careful with what he does.