Long-time area conservationist honored by Game and Parks Commission

As an only child on a rural Northeast Nebraska farm, Lee Rupp had to come up with ways to entertain himself.
Reading was great and all, Rupp said, but he yearned to spend his time surveying the land around him.
This led the Monroe native and resident to hunt and fish whenever the opportunity presented itself. Now, at 83-years-old, Rupp can be a source for anyone wanting to know the best places to snag a fish or bag a deer or elk.
“I always did hunt and fish,” Rupp said. “… I did a lot of it myself because my dad was a farmer and he was busy.”
It's not just a hobby for Rupp. This was a field he worked in for several years, in addition to educating youth about hunting and fishing safety.
Recently, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recognized Rupp for his conservation efforts by naming a stretch of land as the Lee Rupp Wildlife Management Area. It's located about 1.5 miles south of Monroe.
The commission honored Rupp for his preservation work as a fisheries biologist, state senator, outdoor writer and hunting and fishing guide.
Rupp was recognized during a ceremony held last week in Norfolk.
“It’s a great honor,” Rupp said.
Rupp’s wife, Kay, said her husband has been a conservationist ever since they met. She added she was happy to see his efforts honored.
“It was very unexpected,” Kay said. “We were pleased. … It was a very nice ceremony. He got to see a lot of old Game and Parks friends. It was a really nice day.”
Previously, that stretch of land had been called the Looking Glass Wildlife Management Area. Rupp said retired Game Warden Lyman Wilkinson and outgoing Game and Parks Commission Board Chairman Jim Ernst were a factor in the name being changed.
Rupp's work in conservationism can be traced back nearly 50 years.
He first worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in 1972. He worked as the district manager, as well as a fisheries biologist, for a total of 11 years.
Around that time, Rupp voiced the importance of conservationism to a large swath of people. As the Grand National Mixed Hunt guide in Silver Creek, he educated celebrities like Western movie star and singer Roy Rogers, World War II Gen. Jimmy Doolittle and astronauts Paul Weltz and Ron Evans on local wildlife and natural habitats in Nebraska.
In the 1980s, Rupp threw his hat into politics by being elected to represent District 22 of the Nebraska Legislature. As a state senator, Rupp worked to champion bills that would benefit fish, wildlife and conservation. Such bills included determining the base flows of streams and allowing elk hunting in Nebraska.
Rupp then worked with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a few years, eventually retiring about two decades ago.
His love for the outdoors also led Rupp to mentor young conservationists and fisheries biologists by teaching them the importance of preservation.
He doesn’t think twice about teaching youth, saying he simply did it because “it’s in my DNA.”
Rupp doesn’t do much of that these days. Some of the reason why has to do with his age, but he also said a lot of kids today aren’t as interested in hunting and fishing as he and some of his peers were back then.
“Kids just aren’t really into it anymore,” he said. “Times change and it’s not up to us to say if it’s better or worse.”
Although the conservationist doesn't physically go out and teach folks about wildlife, he's still been able to educate through writing columns.
Rupp's stories focus on preservationist topics which have been featured in Nebraskaland Magazine and The Columbus Telegram, with his first article in the latter of the two publications starting in 1976.
Rupp doesn’t hunt as much today, either. Following his hip replacement, he said he has to be careful with what he does.
However, he remains active, spending his free time gardening, volunteering or fishing. Additionally, he owns some farmland that he oversees.
“I don’t farm it. I just help with that,” Rupp said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.