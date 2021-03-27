Monroe Tavern proves to be community hub

On any given Thursday night, Monroe Tavern serves more chicken wings than there are residents living in the small village.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Monroe has approximately 388 residents as of 2019. Meanwhile, Monroe Tavern Bar and Grill, 410 Gerrard Ave., goes through around 350 pounds of wings on Wing Night, said owners Bob and Kelly Lloyd.

Wing Night is held from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday.

Bob said the amount has grown exponentially over the years. When the business opened 16 years ago, they went through 20-30 pounds. Now they go through 10 times that amount, with the high end even reaching over 400.

The Lloyds said they were surprised Wing Night - and the tavern’s popularity - has taken off.

“I never thought it would go as well as it did,” Bob said.

Monroe Tavern gets its wings fresh every week, as they're stored in a large walk-in cooler in the back before being sold.

The tavern has a variety of sauces for customers: Hot, mild, naked, scorcher, garlic parmesan and sweet heat barbecue.

It’s not just chicken wings on the menu - they also have chicken strips, Cobb salads and cheeseburgers for folks on that day.