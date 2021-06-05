New Shell Creek Baptist pastor eager to help

When Ben Jones graduated from Columbus High School, he didn’t know what line of work to get into. He only knew he wanted to help people.

Jones thought maybe a job in the political world would be good, but he said he realized that dealing with laws and legislation isn't the way to help others. Instead, to provide people with the aid they need, it has to be on the individual level, Jones said.

That’s why he decided the best answer would be becoming a pastor by going to Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, Missouri.

After graduating from there, Jones ended up finding his way back home, eventually becoming the head pastor at Shell Creek Baptist, 33981 205th Ave. in Columbus, earlier this year. He previously worked there in a substitute pastor role while finishing his undergraduate degree online.

“I got lucky here because this is a really great congregation. It’s small but it’s diverse in age groups,” Jones said, adding there are young families and folks in their 90s that attend the church.

“(We have) really nice people because sometimes when you go to these smaller, rural churches, they kind of take some time to warm up to new people. One great thing about Shell Creek is that they are very welcoming whenever there is a new person.”