New Shell Creek Baptist pastor eager to help

When Ben Jones graduated from Columbus High School, he didn’t know what line of work to get into. He only knew he wanted to help people.
Jones thought maybe a job in the political world would be good, but he said he realized that dealing with laws and legislation isn't the way to help others. Instead, to provide people with the aid they need, it has to be on the individual level, Jones said.
That’s why he decided the best answer would be becoming a pastor by going to Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, Missouri.
After graduating from there, Jones ended up finding his way back home, eventually becoming the head pastor at Shell Creek Baptist, 33981 205th Ave. in Columbus, earlier this year. He previously worked there in a substitute pastor role while finishing his undergraduate degree online.
“I got lucky here because this is a really great congregation. It’s small but it’s diverse in age groups,” Jones said, adding there are young families and folks in their 90s that attend the church.
“(We have) really nice people because sometimes when you go to these smaller, rural churches, they kind of take some time to warm up to new people. One great thing about Shell Creek is that they are very welcoming whenever there is a new person.”
Shell Creek had a temporary head pastor for the whole year in 2020 before the congregation voted for Jones to become a permanent one there.
Deb Mohrman, who helps with the finances at the church, said Jones has been a great addition, praising his passion and eagerness for the job.
“He’s so positive and excited,” she said. “You can hear it in his voice when he preaches. It draws you in.”
She added she and her husband, Perry - who’s a deacon at the church - feel lucky to have Jones on board.
Jones, 28, said he also may be the youngest pastor ever at Shell Creek Baptist, which has a long history dating back to 1873.
“It’s a cool church with a lot of great history,” Jones said. “I really lucked out. I got really blessed to be in the right spot.”
When Jones isn’t tending to his duties at the church, he works at Sapp Bros. and spends time completing his master's, which he also does through Central Christian College of the Bible.
Jones said even though he is busy, he enjoys the work.
“It’s a nice balance,” he said. “I get insurance through (Sapp Bros.). They have very pretty good insurance. I like the balance. Doing the pastor job is sitting at a desk, reading scripture and thinking of the best way of getting the dominant thought or passage across. Where, at the maintenance job, it’s very hands-on. There’s a lot of work with your hands and walking around.”
Whenever Jones has any downtime, he enjoys spending it outside. He’s an avid runner, which dates back to his cross country days. He also likes hiking, fishing, nature and hunting.
Jones shows the same high level of enthusiasm when he talks about his hobbies or Shell Creek Baptist.
Meanwhile, Mohrman said the congregation believes Jones will continue to grow at the church.
“I think Ben has a lot of potential,” Mohrman said. “I think he’ll be able to reach a lot of younger people and spread God’s word and hopefully grow our congregation.”
